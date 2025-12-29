Tolls on Attiki Odos increase from January 1 .

. The rise comes months after the previous reduction.

All vehicle categories are affected.

The increase is framed as inflation-linked, not optional.

Drivers using Attiki Odos start the new year paying slightly more at the toll booths. From January 1, toll rates increase across six vehicle categories, with hikes ranging from €0.05 to €0.10 per passage.

The adjustment arrives quietly, wrapped in contract language, and framed as routine rather than choice.

The operator, Nea Attiki Odos Parachorisi S.A., states that the new prices reflect the annual inflation index adjustment предусмотрed under Article 18.4.1 of the Concession Agreement.

In plain terms, this is not presented as a policy decision. It is described as automatic.

The company stresses that the change is inflation-based, not a unilateral pricing move. Drivers may debate the distinction as they tap their cards.

New Toll Prices by Vehicle Category

From January 1, tolls are set as follows:

Category 1 – Mopeds and motorcycles (one wheel per axle): €1.25

– Mopeds and motorcycles (one wheel per axle): Category 2 – Passenger cars (Ι.Χ.), including vehicles with small trailers or roof racks, up to two axles and under 1.30 m above the first axle: €2.55

– Passenger cars (Ι.Χ.), including vehicles with small trailers or roof racks, up to two axles and under 1.30 m above the first axle: Category 3 – Light commercial vehicles, over 1.30 m above the first axle and under 2.70 m total height: €2.55

– Light commercial vehicles, over 1.30 m above the first axle and under 2.70 m total height: Category 4 – Vehicles with caravans and minibuses up to 15 seats, within specified height and axle limits: €2.55

– Vehicles with caravans and minibuses up to 15 seats, within specified height and axle limits: Category 5 – Small and medium trucks and buses over 15 seats, over 2.70 m in height, with two or three axles: €6.30

– Small and medium trucks and buses over 15 seats, over 2.70 m in height, with two or three axles: Category 6 – Large trucks over 2.70 m in height with four axles or more: €10.10

The increases apply uniformly across all categories.

What Travelers Should Expect

For visitors renting cars in Athens, the change is modest but cumulative. Attiki Odos is often the fastest route to and from the airport, business districts, and major highways. Frequent use adds up quickly, especially for those unfamiliar with alternative routes.

Rental car users should note:

Toll costs are usually charged automatically

Fees may appear later through rental agreements

Multiple short trips can quietly inflate the final bill

This is not a deterrent to using the road. It is a reminder to factor in tolls when planning travel.

Attiki Odos remains one of Athens’ most efficient arteries. It saves time. It reduces congestion elsewhere. It also operates within a concession model that adjusts prices regardless of public mood.

The toll goes up. Traffic continues. Drivers adapt.

Athens, as always, moves on.