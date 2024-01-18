Slaninijada Bacon Festival in Pančevo on February 15th-18th Beckons Foodies

The Slaninijada Bacon Festival, organized by Slaninijada Tourist Association, represents an annual international culinary celebration hosted in Kačarevo, near Pančevo. This grand event showcases meat products encapsulating the region’s traditional gastronomic practices and cuisine and invites international producers to showcase their best hams and bacon products.

Kačarevci is a unique community known for its original nicknames, penchant for self-deprecating humour, and spirited nature of the rivalry. This spirited rivalry ultimately led to the creation of the renowned Slaninijada, a celebration of bacon and local traditions. What began as a friendly debate over who could craft the most delectable bacon culminated in the inaugural Slaninijada Bacon Festival in 1988, pitting locals against one another in a spirited competition that quickly garnered international attention.

The event’s popularity soared, drawing visitors from far and wide to indulge in various culinary delights and partake in the traditional activities. Finally, the Slaninijada has evolved into a significant economic and tourist attraction, showcasing the finest local produce and fostering rural tourism development.

Moreover, looking to the future, the organizers aspire to expand the Slaninijada into a winter-long affair, offering urban dwellers an immersive rural experience while promoting the region’s agricultural products. Emphasizing quality and health, the event aims to attract international bacon producers and establish Kačarevo as the global “bacon capital,” contributing to the broader community’s progress and prosperity.

Here are some of the top reasons to attend the Slaninijada Bacon Festival in Kačarevo, near Pančevo:

Engage with like-minded individuals: Visitors can connect with others who share their passion for bacon, stews, meat, and meat products, fostering the exchange of recipes and buying top-quality meat products in one convenient location.

Participate in friendly competitions : The event offers various competitions, allowing those with a competitive spirit to showcase their skills and vie for recognition as masters of bacon, stew, and more.

Enjoy an exhibition of student artwork : Guests can appreciate students' talents from O.Š. "Žarko Zrenjanin" as they showcase their artistic creations.

Indulge in a bacon extravaganza: The event boasts an abundance of bacon, ensuring all bacon enthusiasts have plenty to sample to satisfy their cravings.

The program encompasses a variety of engaging events, including a captivating goulash cooking competition, a fair showcasing delectable bacon, meat, and meat products, a competitive exhibition featuring the finest bacon samples, an exhibition of the traditional “Zlatni Čvarak” bacon melting process, and enchanting performances by cultural and artistic societies from the Banat area, featuring folk songs, dances, and interactive games for visitors.

So, if you plan a trip to Serbia in February, you can reach Kačarevo in about 45 minutes driving from Belgrade. It will make for a nice day trip with plenty to see on the way, especially fascinating winter landscapes.