Radisson RED Belgrade Opens Its Doors

In the lively centre of Belgrade’s “White City”, the brand-new Radisson RED Belgrade effortlessly combines the allure of the Old Town with modern comfort. This signifies the Group’s debut of its innovative, upscale Radisson RED property, providing a fun twist for travellers looking for a distinctive experience.

We are immensely proud to open Radisson RED Belgrade as the brand’s first cutting-edge upscale Radisson RED property in Southeast Europe. We believe Radisson RED Belgrade will become a favorite destination among guests seeking a combination of comfort, style, bold design, and top-notch service. This hotel marks another key step forward in our mission to provide outstanding experiences to guests in our properties located in multiple cities and countries. Reli Slonim, President of the Management Board of Arena Hospitality Group

Radisson RED Belgrade sits on Takovska close to the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia and provides 88 rooms, including three suites. The Atellior design studio based in London and Zagreb crafted the innovative design scheme. By incorporating cutting-edge technology and digital advancements, guests can enjoy a smooth experience, from using self-check-in kiosks to ordering meals and beverages via the hotel’s mobile application.

A red “Fićo” Zastava 750 car (by the former renowned Yugoslavian car factory in Kragujevac), a creative reference to Radisson RED’s blend of history and contemporary style, welcomes visitors at the entrance. The hotel’s communal areas, including a sleek restaurant, bar, and rooftop bar offering stunning city views, strongly emphasise social interaction and connectivity. Contemporary co-working spaces, conference areas, and stylish communal spaces with distinctive design elements provide a flexible environment for professional meetings, relaxation, and social events.

A roomy fitness centre on the seventh floor provides cutting-edge equipment and stunning city views.

Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, showcases a captivating blend of Byzantine, art nouveau, and brutalist architecture. This European destination is highly sought after due to its vibrant nightlife and rich cultural heritage, which includes theatres, museums, and monuments. Perched above the Danube and Sava rivers, the Belgrade Fortress symbolises the city’s rich history, enveloped by the vast Kalemegdan Park. The riverside scene of the city, featuring boat tours and floating nightclubs, enhances its appeal as a dynamic and culturally vibrant centre.