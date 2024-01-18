Turismo Andalucía and Huawei’s Petal Ads Team Up to Attract Chinese Travellers

Petal Ads, Huawei’s mobile advertising platform, and Havas Spain have formed a partnership with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía) to enhance Chinese inbound tourism to this region, a vibrant holiday destination for international travellers.

China holds a pivotal role in Turismo Andalucía’s success. The projection of 40 million Chinese tourists venturing abroad in the latter half of 2023, as forecasted by the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute, along with the substantial €47.28 billion in tourism revenue generated during the last Chinese New Year underlines the significance of captivating this market for Andalusia. Furthermore, Andalusia’s standing as one of Spain’s top three destinations for Chinese travellers accentuates this market’s immense potential.

Petal Ads has been singled out as a crucial mobile advertising platform for Turismo Andalucía, signifying a strategic move to engage with Chinese users due to its ability to target high-value Chinese audiences and vast reach. Operated by a dedicated European team, Petal Ads offers a comprehensive ecosystem and a range of efficient channels, complemented by Huawei’s profound understanding of Chinese culture and mindset. Notably, Petal Ads has achieved notable milestones, securing a 47.4% market share in foldable smartphones, a 25% market share among active devices in China, and an impressive 47% user base in tier 1 and tier 2 cities across China.

The platform’s successes are further bolstered by the unwavering brand loyalty to Huawei among consumers, propelling Petal Ads to the forefront in market share among high spenders in China. Leveraging a diverse range of owned channels within China, including connected TV (CTV) and mobile devices, Petal Ads ensures a significant number of impressions at an optimised cost.

Petal Ads’ strategy for Turismo Andalucía has proven impactful and effective, amalgamating efforts across multiple channels and utilising various formats, including videos. This approach yielded an impressive 80 million impressions delivered within a fortnight, with a click-through rate (CTR) of 1-3%.

Petal Ads emerges as an exemplary platform for European businesses, particularly those in the travel industry, seeking to navigate the Europe-China market gap. Its profound insight into markets and extensive ecosystem provides a unique advantage, assisting European companies in effectively penetrating and thriving within China’s flourishing tourism industry.