Belgrade may experience Cairo-like temperatures by 2050.

Urban green spaces are critical for air quality and temperature control.

Major construction has reduced Belgrade’s green areas.

Increased temperatures and extreme weather are forecasted.

Wildfires are widespread in Europe, North America, and Russia.

June marked the 12th month of global temperatures 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Urbanization is replacing green spaces with concrete buildings.

The Rising Need for Urban Green Spaces

Urban green spaces play a crucial role in maintaining air quality and moderating city temperatures. In Belgrade, the massive rise in construction projects has slashed the amount of green cover, leading to increasingly harsh summer heat waves.

Green spaces help improve air quality

They reduce temperature fluctuations in urban areas

Construction has significantly reduced green areas in Belgrade

Meteorologists predict that many parts of the Northern Hemisphere will continue to experience extreme weather in the upcoming weeks. Records suggest we will face unprecedented temperatures and dry conditions, exacerbating the risk of wildfires across Europe, North America, and the Arctic Circle. In many Asian countries, authorities have issued severe weather alerts, urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

Strong winds and minimal rainfall fuel wildfires

Russia has declared an emergency due to forest fires in the Arctic

Many Asian countries are alerting citizens to avoid physical activities

The Domino Effect of Climate Change

According to Copernicus, the European climate service, June’s global temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times, marking the 12th consecutive month of such records. This sustained increase in temperature stems from the persistent warming effects of greenhouse gases emitted by human activities like burning coal, oil, and natural gas.

Climate insights:

Global temperatures increased significantly in June

Human-caused greenhouse gases are the main culprits

These gases result from the burning of fossil fuels

Environmental experts highlight that prioritizing private developments over public green spaces exacerbates urban heat issues. This problem is becoming more prominent in Belgrade, where rapid urbanization replaces green areas with concrete structures. This, in combination with climate change, leads to unbearably hot summers. Meteorologists foresee Belgrade’s future weather patterns aligning with those in Cairo by 2050, making immediate action crucial for the city’s resilience.