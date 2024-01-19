Doguary: Pets Stay Free at Staypineapple Hotels in February

Throughout February, Staypineapple Hotels are revelling in the spirit of Valentine’s Day by graciously forgoing pet fees for the entire month as part of its annual Pineapple Pup Plus One offer. Guests are invited to indulge their cherished furry companions with delightful surprise add-ons alongside Staypineapple’s customary pet amenities, which include collapsible water bowls and thoughtfully provided doggy waste bag dispensers to take home.

Offer is only valid when booking online or calling:

Book online using promo code PUP or

or Call 866-866-7977 and mention the “Pineapple Pup” package.

February is for lovers, Doguary is for pet lovers!

Staypineapple proudly declares itself a hotel group with an intense passion for dogs, showcasing some of the industry’s most adaptable and considerate pet policies. Alongside this assertion, Staypineapple has recently garnered several acknowledgements and awards in the pet-friendly sphere. This includes achieving Gold and Silver Medals in The Seattle Times “Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in the PNW” People’s Choice Awards and securing the title of “The Most Pet-Friendly Brand” in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Awards.

We are a company of pet owners and dog-obsessed team members, so we know how tough it can be to leave your furry family companions behind when travelling. Our hope has always been that Staypineapple guests feel at home when staying at one of our hotels, and we believe that pets should feel just as comfortable as the humans. Dina Belon, Staypineapple Hotels President

In contrast to other hotel chains that demand pet fees of over $75 per night, Staypineapple maintains a standard pet fee of $29.95 per night, exempted for February stays booked directly at www.staypineapple.com. Moreover, Staypineapple extends a warm invitation to guests to leave their pets in the room while they embark on an adventure facilitated by using the “My Owner is Out Exploring” door hanger. This starkly contrasts the prevalent industry standard, where most hotel brands prohibit leaving pets unattended in the room. Furthermore, Staypineapple’s hotel staff can even update the owner via text messages to ensure the pet’s well-being while away.