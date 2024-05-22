SIHOT.PAYENGINE Simplifies Payment Processing for Hospitality Companies

SIHOT has unveiled SIHOT.PAYENGINE, an innovative payment aggregator designed to streamline payment processing for hotels and hospitality companies. This cutting-edge solution empowers accommodation providers with a wealth of choices, freeing them from the limitations of a single Payment Services Provider (PSP).

SIHOT.PAYENGINE offers a centrally managed payment system seamlessly integrated with all SIHOT products and services, enabling businesses to achieve remarkable operational efficiencies, substantial cost savings, and enhanced security for finance and accounting departments. Hoteliers can unlock unparalleled convenience and control by consolidating all data through this unified platform.

We created SIHOT.PAYENGINE to enable hoteliers to choose which PSPs they want to work with for their business model. We are one of few PMS on the market to be agnostic to payment providers. By providing this level of connectivity, now PSPs are reaching out to integrate with our payment engine to provide our mutual customers with an elevated level of service and experience that improves business operations. There is an increasing need for hotels to work with a wide range of PSPs today, taking into account a multitude of digital payment channels and regional payment platforms. With our Cloud Native API, PSPs can quickly connect to our payment aggregator to integrate into our complete product suite. Said Carsten Wernet, Chief Executive, SIHOT

Key Benefits of SIHOT.PAYENGINE:

Streamlined payment processing across multiple channels;

Integration with SIHOT’s suite of products and services;

Centralized management of PSPs for operational efficiency;

Cost savings through optimized payment solutions;

Enhanced security and compliance with tokenization and data protection.

In Detail:

With SIHOT.PAYENGINE, hotels can deliver guests a seamless omnichannel payment experience through physical terminals, e-commerce platforms, or payment apps. This flexibility allows them to select from a wide range of PSPs that align with their preferences and cater to the diverse needs of their clientele.

For hotels, the integration of PSPs within the Property Management System (PMS) through SIHOT.PAYENGINE enables streamlined checkout and billing processes facilitated by digital invoices and receipts. Moreover, it ensures the utmost security for customer payment data through tokenization, which disguises credit card details while enabling repeat payments or a broader range of payment methods. Hotels can also ensure pre-authorization of payments and fully comply with PCI and GDPR, safeguarding customer data within their loyalty programs.

To find out more about SIHOT.PAYENGINE for your hotel, contact SIHOT or visit www.sihot.com