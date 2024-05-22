K9 Resorts to Open 7 New Pet Hotels

K9 Resorts has secured a multi-unit agreement spanning two states, bringing five new upscale facilities to Denver, Colorado, and two to the Clearwater area in Florida over the next five years. This strategic move underscores K9 Resorts’ commitment to capitalizing on its national growth potential through strategic franchise partnerships.

Mike and Thomas Esposito, a father-son duo with a deep-rooted passion for franchising, spearhead this seven-unit venture. Both Brown University alumni, the Espositos, share a background in the prestigious Goldman Sachs, where Mike spent 28 years, 20 of which as a partner, before personally investing in multiple restaurant franchises.

The Esposito’s are the ideal franchisees for K9 Resorts – their collective business backgrounds and passion for pets, and Mike’s history in the franchise industry, will serve as a solid foundation for quick success. K9 Resorts is expanding exponentially, and we are eager to see their businesses foster a culture of care and provide a home away from home where the dogs of Denver and the greater Clearwater area will love to stay and play. Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising, LLC.

Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Thomas recognized K9 Resorts’ flourishing franchise opportunity as the ideal platform to combine his business acumen, knowledge of the pet care industry, and love for dogs with his father’s extensive business and franchising experience.

After finding K9 Resorts and meeting with Jason and Steven Parker, there was no doubt that this was a franchise I wanted to be a part of. K9 Resorts checked off all of the boxes that I was looking for in a franchise – K9 is a market differentiator in the pet care industry, and the business model not only gives franchisees a blueprint for success and a strong return on investment, but the company has plans to build out a huge footprint. I am excited to co-own seven K9 Resorts locations with my son and contribute to that growth, while teaching him the ins and outs of franchising. Mike Esposito

Leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises, K9 Resorts boasts an impressive portfolio of over 170 resorts across 28 states, either operational or in various stages of development.

K9 Resorts offers luxury dog boarding and daycare services for pet parents across the U.S.

With the pet boarding industry projected to reach $35.8 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%, K9 Resorts is poised to dominate the luxury sector further. Bolstered by a recent $10M investment from Partners Pacific Resorts and a multi-unit agreement in Utah and Nebraska, the franchise’s growth momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

K9 Resorts continues actively seeking single—and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare services to communities across Colorado, Florida, and the rest of the country. Thanks to their thriving economies and dog-friendly cultures, these states present ideal markets for the franchise.