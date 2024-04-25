Saudia Launches Beta Travel Companion Platform

Saudia (IATA: SV, ICAO: SVA, Callsign: SAUDIA)), Saudi Arabia’s national airline, has debuted its cutting-edge AI-driven digital platform, the Travel Companion (TC). This is the first step in a two-year strategy to use digital advances to transform the tourism business. Working in tandem with the multinational consulting and technology company Accenture, Saudia’s Travel Companion will revolutionize how customers engage with the airline and establish new benchmarks for digital vacations.

We are thrilled to introduce the Travel Companion, a game-changer in the airline industry that will revolutionize the digital travel experience. This platform, resulting from our ongoing collaboration with Accenture, signifies our forward-looking approach to providing guests with unparalleled convenience and flexibility His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group

Using image-supported replies and search results from verified and trustworthy sources, the Travel Companion provides customized solutions to suit individual tastes and requirements. The idea behind the platform is to make it easy for customers to book various concierge services—including hotels, transportation, restaurants, activities, and attractions—without having to go to other platforms. In addition, it ensures a smooth and uninterrupted voyage by establishing seamless linkages between transit platforms and numerous rail companies.

Digital payment solutions and voice command are only two of Saudia’s upcoming innovations. Thanks to Saudia’s always-on Travel Companion, consumers may enjoy worldwide access without relying on other internet providers. It’s available via a telecom e-SIM card. Users may also buy data bundles to use with other apps, guaranteeing they’ll never be without the platform’s services.

The Travel Companion aspires to be the go-to app for travellers by offering unmatched travel information. To stand out in the airline sector, it aims to become the platform of choice for a wide range of services beyond purchasing flights.