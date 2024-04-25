Spirit of Armenia Festival in Yerevan May 3-5

The Spirit of Armenia festival is an annual celebration of Armenian winemaking, distilling, and brewing traditions. This lavish event attracts over 200 people nationwide and features a delectable selection of locally manufactured wines, brandies, handmade vodkas, liqueurs, beers, sparkling wines, ports, whiskies, ciders, and sangrias.

In addition to the alcoholic delights, there is a delicious food court with sizzling hot Armenian dishes such as the famous khorovats (BBQ), fresh seafood, and seductive zhingyalov hats. A carefully planned musical lineup and themed entertainment create a vibrant and joyous atmosphere for all participants.

The event takes place on the grounds of Yerevan’s English Park, one of the city’s oldest and most cherished green areas, which dates back to the 1860s.

Save the date: Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The Historic English Park: A Scenic Oasis in Yerevan

This beautiful oasis witnessed substantial alterations in the late nineteenth century under the leadership of mayors Isahak Meliq-Aghamalyan and his brother Hovhannes, who planted several tree species from Russia and Poland, transforming the park into a European-style paradise. The park’s unusual name is thought to derive from its aerial resemblance to the United Kingdom flag.

The English Park, also known as the “Theatrical Park” because of its closeness to the Gabriel Sundukyan Academic Theater, was a pantheon for revolutionary personalities during the Soviet era, gaining the epithet “Komaygi” from locals. Today, it has notable monuments such as the ‘Water Salesman’ (1970), Gabriel Sundukyan (1972), and his fictitious figure Pepo (1976).

In the early 2000s, the park received additional alterations, with a new road dividing its northern half, which is now called the Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park. The newly opened Planetarium (2020) brings an educational and scientific component to this beloved urban refuge.