Santorini’s Theraic Rituals Take the Stage at the Tomato Museum

Exhibition Theraic Rituals by Artemis Chatzigiannaki opened August 23, 2025.

Special event: September 19, 19:00, Tomato Industrial Museum “D. Nomikos,” Vlychada.

Speakers include writer Nikos Vatopoulos and psychiatrist Dimitris Georgiadis.

Launch of the 2026 Bilingual Art Calendar Santorini.

Part of the cultural initiative Santorini 2025: Year of Authenticity.

Santorini may be known for sunsets and blue domes, but its soul is written in rituals—those small gestures that bind people to place. The exhibition Theraic Rituals by visual artist Artemis Chatzigiannaki, inaugurated on August 23, 2025, dives exactly into this layer of meaning.

The journey continues with a dedicated evening on Friday, September 19, at 19:00 at the Tomato Industrial Museum “D. Nomikos” in Vlychada. In this apt setting, heritage, industry, and culture intertwine.

What to Expect on the Night

The program begins with a welcome from Vani Nomikos on behalf of the museum, followed by curators Lefteris Zorzos and Nina Georgiadou setting the stage.

Two keynote talks give the event its backbone:

Nikos Vatopoulos , writer and journalist, on “Santorini through time: the artistic interpretation of Artemis Chatzigiannaki.”

, writer and journalist, on “Santorini through time: the artistic interpretation of Artemis Chatzigiannaki.” Dimitris Georgiadis, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, on “The importance of rituals in our lives.”

A short film will also be screened, expanding the dialogue between art, memory, and psychology.

Art in Calendar Form

The evening closes with the presentation of a new bilingual 2026 art calendar, “Santorini,” featuring twelve works by Chatzigiannaki. The calendar comes with texts by Vatopoulos, archaeologist Lefteris Zorzos, and architect Nina Georgiadou, plus a foreword by Santorini’s mayor, Nikos Zorzos. Guests will also be guided through the exhibition by the artist herself.

A Year for Authenticity

The exhibition is part of the initiative “Santorini 2025: Year of Showcasing and Supporting Authenticity.” In a season when the island is often reduced to an Instagram cliché, this cultural effort aims to spotlight the depth of its traditions, rituals, and human fabric.

For those on the island in September, the Tomato Museum will not just be about old machinery and labels—it will be about ritual, memory, and the delicate ways Santorini holds onto its identity.