Coworking Spaces in Crete’s Three Largest Cities

Crete is more than sun-soaked beaches and tavernas. For those who travel with their work in tow, the island offers something precious: spaces where creativity and productivity meet salt air and sea views. Whether in Heraklion, Rethymno, or Chania, these coworking havens let you punch the clock by morning, taste the sea breeze by afternoon, and rest by starlight. Here are the best places to work remotely on Crete—rooms with fast Wi-Fi, good coffee, and enough calm to make deadlines feel possible.

Coworking in Heraklion

Office12 Coworking

A dependable creative hub in the heart of Heraklion, Office12 brings the energy of the city into a well-designed workspace. For freelancers, small teams, or remote workers who want to feel part of something shared, not isolated, Office12 strikes a balance between buzz and focus.

Address: Michail Iliadi 12, Heraklion, 71409

Michail Iliadi 12, Heraklion, 71409 Phone: +30 2810 235928

+30 2810 235928 Email: hello@office12.gr

Comeet Creative Space

More than just desks: Comeet is where art meets efficiency. Spacious corners, workshop vibes, good light, and a community bent on collaboration make this a favorite for those who want work time to feel inspiring.

Address: Louka Petraki 3, Iraklio 713 06

Louka Petraki 3, Iraklio 713 06 Phone: +30 281 033 5660

+30 281 033 5660 Email: hello@comeet.gr

pom (po-meeting)

If design matters to you, pom delivers. Clean modern lines, airy spaces, and thoughtful touches make it a place where working is more than just ticking tasks off. Expect something that feels polished.

Address: 3is Septemvriou 24, Iraklio 714 14

3is Septemvriou 24, Iraklio 714 14 Phone: +30 2810 823 084

+30 2810 823 084 Email: mailbox@po-meeting.com

Rethymno

Aristea Coworking Lounge

Hotel-lounge elegance meets coworking utility. At Aristea Coworking Lounge, you get the peace of hotel comfort plus enough work infrastructure—good tables, screens, Wi-Fi—so you can start your morning with productivity and end it with a dip.

Address: 110 Martyron, Mysiria, Rethymno, 74100

110 Martyron, Mysiria, Rethymno, 74100 Phone: +30 28310 35358

+30 28310 35358 Email: info@aristea.gr

Calergi Residence Coliving & Coworking

For nomads who don’t just want a desk but a sense of home: Calergi offers coliving + coworking in scenic Atsipopoulo. Between rooftop views, community, and shared creative energy, this is a spot made for longer stays.

Address: Agiou Eleftheriou Atsipopoulo, Réthimnon, 74100

Agiou Eleftheriou Atsipopoulo, Réthimnon, 74100 Phone: +306974359359

Chania

Workhub Chania

If you want all the gears of a polished office but with the island soul, Workhub Chania is the answer. Modern tech, well-appointed rooms, private spaces when needed, and a community of people balancing work and life.

Address: Ir. Politechniou 43, Trianon Center, Building 3, 2nd floor, 73132, Chania

Ir. Politechniou 43, Trianon Center, Building 3, 2nd floor, 73132, Chania Phone: +30 2821 056308

+30 2821 056308 Email: info@workhub.gr

Coworking on Crete is less about escaping the office and more about finding a balance. Each space offers not only Wi-Fi and desks, but a rhythm: work early, swim late, dine even later. The Mediterranean has its own pace—these coworking hubs let you plug into it without losing touch with your deadlines.