Santorini’s Monolithos Pier Project Gets the Green Light

Approved: €2.4 million project for an emergency pier at Monolithos, Santorini

Funding: €1.9 million public funds, €500,000 private contribution

Timeline: Start September 29, 2025 – End December 31, 2028

Scope: 86m pier, reinforced structures, depth of -4.00m, circulation level +1.20m

Quote: “We work daily and systematically… despite the unbelievable bureaucracy,” said Georgios Ant. Nomikos, President of the Santorini Port Authority

According to the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, Santorini will finally get its long-discussed emergency pier at Monolithos. The General Secretary of Shipping and Ports, Evangelos Kyriakopoulos, signed the approval on September 29, placing the project under the Ministry’s Sectoral Development Program.

The pier will stretch 86 meters, with reinforced underwater and surface structures at the base of the existing quay. Functional depth will reach -4.00 meters, with a circulation level of +1.20 meters, essentially making it usable for vessels under emergency conditions.

The budget is set at €2.4 million, comprising €1.9 million from the Public Investment Program and €500,000 from private funds. The start date is locked to September 29, 2025, with a completion deadline of December 31, 2028.

Unlike other projects in Greece that tend to vanish into the black hole of missed deadlines, Santorini seems determined, actually, to meet its target. “This project began solely as an initiative of the Municipal Port Fund of Thira back in February 2025. Both escape gates — Vlychada and Monolithos — now have funding. We work daily and systematically for the resolution of every obstacle and the acceleration of the procedures, despite the unbelievable bureaucracy,” said Georgios Ant: Nomikos, President of the Municipal Port Fund of Thira.

In other words, Santorini’s emergency pier will likely be built before some other islands finish even drafting their paperwork.