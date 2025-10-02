PED Crete Will Not Attend Infrastructure Ministry Meeting on Papoura Hill Monument

PED Crete declines to participate in the Infrastructure Ministry meeting at Kastelli Airport.

The decision concerns the Papoura Hill monument and radar installation plans.

Mayor of Minoa Pediadas, Vassilis Kegkeroglou, emphasizes the importance of genuine dialogue.

PED Crete calls for consultation with municipal and regional councils before any announcements.

The Mayor of Minoa Pediadas, Vassilis Kegkeroglou, announced on Facebook that the Union of Municipalities of Crete (PED) will not attend the upcoming meeting with the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure.

He stated:

“The important decision of PED Crete will contribute to a solution where the Ministry of Infrastructure insists on imposing decisions without taking into account the resolutions of Crete’s collective bodies, and especially of the Municipality of Minoa Pediadas.”

PED Crete’s Decision

In its official decision, the Board of PED explained:

“The Board of PED Crete decided that it will not participate in the announcement event scheduled at Kastelli Airport concerning the Papoura Hill monument, on Saturday at 13:30 in the afternoon. It calls on the Ministry of Infrastructure to proceed with substantial consultation with the Municipality of Minoa Pediadas, based on the unanimous decisions of the Municipal Council of Minoa Pediadas, the Regional Council of Crete, the PED Board, and almost all Municipal Councils of Crete regarding the protection and promotion of the monument. It also calls for the study of alternative locations for the installation of radars on another suitable hill. After the completion of this consultation with the Municipality of Minoa Pediadas, PED Crete will gladly participate in any event concerning the matter.”

The decision by PED underscores a broader call for dialogue and respect toward local institutions before any final steps are taken regarding Papoura Hill. Whether the Ministry of Infrastructure will move toward meaningful consultation remains to be seen, but for now, the issue continues to highlight the tension between national planning and regional consensus.