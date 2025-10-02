Argophilia

Agios Nikolaos Brags Its Way into Cruise Club with Explora I Docking

- October 2nd, 2025 09:10 am

Explora I in Agios Nikolaos: The biggest cruise ship ever to dock here — marking a new chapter for the port and its boutique ambitions.

Agios Nikolaos finally has something to brag about: the port just squeezed in the Explora I, the biggest cruise ship it has ever hosted. At 248 meters long and carrying 900 passengers, the floating palace docked without incident on Pier 1, thanks to some fresh hardware — two shiny new mooring bollards rated at 200 and 150 tons. Because nothing says “infrastructure upgrade” like a couple of oversized metal posts.

With Explora I docking, the town now proclaims itself a “boutique destination” capable of hosting ships up to 250 meters. Translation: “Look, we can handle something bigger than a ferry, please add us to your Eastern Mediterranean cruise itineraries.”

Mayor Manolis Menegakis wasted no time in polishing the halo:
“With targeted investments and partnerships, we promote Agios Nikolaos internationally as a boutique destination of high standards.”

Boutique, yes — if you define boutique as one pier, two bollards, and a town desperate not to be overshadowed by Heraklion or Santorini. Still, credit where it is due: Agios Nikolaos pulled it off, and for once, the word “upgrade” means more than a fresh coat of paint.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

