Agios Nikolaos Brags Its Way into Cruise Club with Explora I Docking

Agios Nikolaos finally has something to brag about: the port just squeezed in the Explora I, the biggest cruise ship it has ever hosted. At 248 meters long and carrying 900 passengers, the floating palace docked without incident on Pier 1, thanks to some fresh hardware — two shiny new mooring bollards rated at 200 and 150 tons. Because nothing says “infrastructure upgrade” like a couple of oversized metal posts.

With Explora I docking, the town now proclaims itself a “boutique destination” capable of hosting ships up to 250 meters. Translation: “Look, we can handle something bigger than a ferry, please add us to your Eastern Mediterranean cruise itineraries.”

Mayor Manolis Menegakis wasted no time in polishing the halo:

“With targeted investments and partnerships, we promote Agios Nikolaos internationally as a boutique destination of high standards.”

Boutique, yes — if you define boutique as one pier, two bollards, and a town desperate not to be overshadowed by Heraklion or Santorini. Still, credit where it is due: Agios Nikolaos pulled it off, and for once, the word “upgrade” means more than a fresh coat of paint.