Santorini Experience Postponed Until October 1st of 2021

The Santorini Experience is the annual sports extravaganza that attracts professional and amateur athletes from Greece and abroad.

The stunning sports festival, the Santorini Experience held on the famous volcanic island of Cyclades, will be postponed until October 1-3, 2021. Held for the last six years, this amazing event by a collaboration of Active Media Group by the Municipal Sports Cultural Environmental Organization of Santorini, will not take place in 2020.

The events afford runners of every experience level the chance to compete and participate with the stunning backdrop of Santorini. The open water swimming event from the volcano to the old port of Fira, is a once in a lifetime challenge.

Active Media Group is offering the possibility of a refund to all runners and swimmers who had already completed their registration for Santorini Experience 2020 or alternatively the possibility of transferring their participation to the 2021 event.

Participants who had completed their registration will receive additional information within the following week, regarding the possibility of transferring their registration to the respective event of 2021 or its cancellation and refund of their registration fee.

Source: TDN