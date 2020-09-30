Greece Weather Service Predicting Record October Heat Wave

Pin 0 Shares

The weather in much of the western part of Greece recently has been temperate to cool, but now Greek meteorologists say a record heatwave will hit starting next week.

According to meteorologist Giannis Kallianos, temperatures will reach abnormally high levels for the season in certain areas of the country starting from Sunday. Over the next few days, a mini-heatwave will emerge with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

The expert also said the forecast models show that from Saturday and especially from Sunday, unusually high temperatures are expected for the month of October. Protothema quoted the meteorologist saying:

“Saturday and especially the three days Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the temperatures will exceed 35 degrees Celsius. I can say that we will have hot conditions. We are talking about record values for October, impressive levels because I have not seen such temperatures for years. All the prognostic data are harmonized with this possibility.”

High temperatures are expected mainly in the central parts of the country and in the Peloponnese, but values on Crete and the other Greek island will also be elevated.