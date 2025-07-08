Sanders Group Acquires Greek Property Management Company

Sanders Group, a Danish hospitality firm, has acquired Greece-based Mint Property SA;

Acquisition signals long-term investments in Greece and a major push into popular destinations;

Hundreds of Greek properties in high-interest tourist spots will join Sanders Group’s portfolio;

Target visitors hail mostly from Scandinavia, seeking a blend of quality and reliability;

Mint’s leadership steps up under the Sanders Group brand, sparking partnerships within the industry.

The Sanders Group, a hospitality outfit based in Denmark, has acquired Greek company Mint Property SA. The deal adds one of Greece’s oldest and heftiest short-term rental firms to Sanders Group’s expanding roster.

Mint built its name by managing a diverse range of properties throughout Greece. This acquisition marks a key step in the Sanders Group’s plan to increase its market share in Greece. They’re not just sightseeing. This signals a long-term bet on Greek tourism, mixing Scandinavian know-how with local style.

Shaking Up the Market: Here’s What Happens Next

Sanders Group isn’t stopping with just one Greek prize. Hundreds of new properties across the country are expected to join their lineup. The group has its eyes on hotspots like Athens, Thessaloniki, Paros and other traveler magnets. The team aims for Greece to shine as a top choice, particularly for Scandinavians seeking consistent quality and modern comforts.

Bo Sander, founder and CEO of the Sanders Group, said that Greece offers a setting where the group can blend Scandinavian efficiency with Greek zest for living. For Sanders, Mint is no longer just another acquisition but a new branch on the family tree. Growth is the only way forward.

The leadership shakeup brings Nasos Gavalas, Mint’s former CEO, into the role of Managing Director for Greece and Cyprus. He sees this as industry validation. Short-term rentals in Greece have grown, now drawing global investors to the table. These changes spark talks with more property firms interested in joining Sanders Group’s new Greek chapter. The goal is straightforward: build a network driven by shared beliefs in quality and vision.