Elounda Collection leads a culinary charge that lends Crete its distinctive flavor in the world of gastronomic tourism. Forget just dipping a toe in the local cuisine—here, travelers get both feet muddy. Thanks to the Phāea Farmers program, the region’s chefs elevate menus by using ingredients sourced directly from nearby producers. Guests don’t just taste Crete, they meet it face-to-face, spending time gathering fresh ingredients and dabbling in hands-on cooking classes.

The only thing more local than the greens in the salad is the advice handed down by celebrated chefs heading up these workshops. Cooking classes aren’t reserved for pros; anyone with two hands and a love for real food finds a welcome apron.

Luxury Meets Local (With a Hint of Tuscan and British Flair)

Elounda’s food claim isn’t all tradition and village charm. The region stirs in global flavor through collaborations that keep boredom checked at the door. The partnership with Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, straight from the House of Ferragamo, offers guests a taste of Italian fine dining without the hassle of international flights.

Nutritionist and No.1 Sunday Times best-selling author Emily English curates the menu for the 2025 season at Elies Beach House. (Photo: Elounda Collection on Facebook)

Meanwhile, Emily English—nutritionist and best-selling author—takes over the Elies Beach House menu for the 2025 season. Health doesn’t come with a side of dullness; her dishes bridge the gap between wellness and indulgence, offering guests a chance to eat well while lounging by the sea.

And in a page borrowed straight from eco-conscious playbooks, the partnership with Nordaq brings pure still water—less waste, more taste, simple enough. Elounda Collection’s focus remains on the guest experience and the planet, which is a rare combination in high-end tourism.

Nordaq is a leading provider of premium still water, known for its commitment to sustainability and excellence. (Photo: Elounda Collection on Facebook)

Crete’s Big Picture: A New Capital for Gastronomic Tourism

Hospitality industry insiders keep a close watch on Crete for good reason. An article in Hospitality and Catering News points out that Crete is outgrowing its reputation as an “island with nice beaches” and is now recognised as a prime destination for gastronomic tourism. Sustainability, support for local producers, and truly immersive experiences are key elements shaping the region’s strategy.

Elounda Collection is no passive player. Each new partnership, menu, and sustainability initiative weaves into Crete’s new identity as a culinary hot spot. In 2026, Crete will wear the crown of European Region of Gastronomy, thanks in part to this commitment to blending responsible practices with contemporary tastes.

Crete’s strategy is clear: blend heritage with innovation and invite travelers to do more than just eat—let them experience the island’s true flavors.

For anyone ready to swap tired buffets for wild Cretan herbs, Elounda Collection extends a standing invitation. The island is no longer a culinary secret, and it’s about time.