Samaria Gorge Closed for the Day

Samaria National Park closure date : Sunday, October 6, 2024

: Reason: Forecasts indicate severe weather conditions

Forecasts indicate severe weather conditions Aim: Ensuring safety and environmental preservation

Ensuring safety and environmental preservation Conditional reopening: Monday, 7 October 2024, subject to weather stability

Samaria National Park will not welcome visitors on Sunday, 6 October 2024. This precautionary measure is due to unfavourable weather forecasts suggesting unsettled conditions across the region. The primary focus of this decision is the well-being of guests and staff and the safeguarding of the natural landscape.

Should conditions stabilise, the park anticipates reopening on Monday, 7 October 2024. However, if adverse weather persists, the park will shut down immediately. “Visitor safety is our utmost priority,” emphasised the park management. Adherence to staff guidance becomes essential under such circumstances.

Visitor Advisory

Be prepared for potential re-closure if conditions worsen.

Follow instructions from park personnel.

Stay updated with weather reports and park announcements.

The closure is not unusual, especially given the recent developments when a Ukrainian tourist residing in Germany lost her life as a result of rockfall because of the inclemency of the weather.

Every day, Samaria Gorge attracts large numbers of tourists.

The trek, taking roughly six hours, is unexpectedly demanding.

Visitors often come unprepared for the physical demands.

Guidance is frequently needed, with support from various staff.

Tourist revenue vitalises local businesses, but risks are present.

Closing the gorge during severe weather is essential for safety.

The gorge’s staff are well aware of the inherent hazards, significantly exacerbated by extreme weather events. In case of worsening conditions, such as heavy rain or strong winds, the risk of landslides rises dramatically. Elevated temperatures can also pose significant health challenges. To ensure the safety of both workers and visitors, the gorge must be closed when conditions turn perilous. As quoted by a local expert: “Ensuring safety first is not just a policy; it’s our responsibility.”

Hikers to Samaria Gorge should thoroughly prepare and heed local advice. Understanding the trail’s demands and respecting safety protocols enhances the personal experience and upholds this natural wonder’s integrity and security.