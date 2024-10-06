It’s Official: Heraklion International Airport Is Europe’s Worst

Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (IATA: HER, ICAO: LGIR) finds itself at the bottom of Europe’s airport rankings in a top compiled by Holidu based on Google Reviews. Burdened with an average Google Maps rating of 2.6 out of 5, as reflected in over 21,000 reviews, the airport has yet to impress travellers. This low score underscores numerous operational issues visitors have faced during their travel experiences.

This dubious distinction, however, might serve as an impetus for necessary improvements. There lies an opportunity for a comprehensive transformation of the facilities and services offered. By addressing the concerns highlighted by reviews, the airport could significantly enhance traveller’s experiences in the future.

Despite being the gateway to Crete, Heraklion International Airport has yet to live up to its visitors’ expectations. Passengers have documented their dissatisfaction with several aspects of the airport, pointing to woes that have left a mark on their journeys.

Heraklion International Airport departures area. (Photo: Argophilia)

What Google Reviewers Say About Heraklion International Airport:

Just a week ago, Google user Majda wrote a scathing review:

I have never had a worse airport experience. There is no toilet paper, and the toilets smell of urine. It’s crazy that the lounge is even allowed to be called a “lounge.” The last call is too loud on the speakers and really not necessary (the big airports don’t do this anymore).

Mariya Wickstrom faced similar woes:

I was appalled by the unsanitary conditions. Trash littered the floors, and a putrid stench emanated from the bathrooms, which were in a horrific state. The lack of cleanliness and maintenance was evident throughout the airport. Furthermore, the security personnel lacked professionalism, which added to my overall poor experience. As a traveller, I expect a certain level of hygiene and security, but this airport fell far short of these basic expectations.

Downstairs restroom (departures area) at Heraklion International Airport. (Photo: Argophilia)

And so did Kamal Singh:

What a disappointing airport… looks like I am back in 1995. Almost everything is outdated, airport is heavily crowded with barely space to walk to your gate and when waiting for your luggage. It has dirty and broken toilets with some toilets missing toilet paper and even soap/sanitation liquid…there are not even toilet seats. Also an inactive x-ray machine was not blocked to pass through with no one really keeping a constant eye on it. This could cause huge potential security breaches…. What a joke!

Urinals in the men’s restroom at Heraklion International Airport—departures area, downstairs. (Photo: Phil Butler for Argophilia)

Barbi Kolenčíková expressed her frustration in a review that also pointed out how taxing the poor state of the airport can be on travellers:

Not only you can’t find a seat. You can’t even STAND at times. There’s just too many people. I’ve never felt so dizzy or sick at an airport. The AC was barely working; the loudspeakers kept announcing names of passengers every two minutes, and it was overcrowded and dirty.

But she also noted a positive aspect about the airport: the Crete in a Bag souvenir shop, which, as she said, “the duty free was actually quite nice, with a lot of greek specialties to choose from, but after that, it’s total hell.”

Upon our inspection today, we can confirm that yes, the shop is the best part about the airport, with Elena and Silia being more than welcoming, friendly, and helpful.

Crete in a Bag souvenir shop at Heraklion International Airport (Photo: Argophilia) Elena (left) and Silia manage Crete in a Bag (Photo: Argophilia)

Traditional Cretan and Greek souvenirs at Crete in a Bag. (Photo: Argophilia) Premium EVOO at Crete in a Bag (Photo: Argophilia)

Key Areas for Improvement

Travelers have commonly noted issues such as:

Long Wait Times: Lengthy queues at check-in and security checkpoints. Not enough seating room poses other problems.

Lengthy queues at check-in and security checkpoints. Not enough seating room poses other problems. Poor Facilities: Outdated infrastructure that fails to meet modern standards.

Outdated infrastructure that fails to meet modern standards. Cleanliness: Toilets are dirty and lack hygienic supplies like soap, sanitiser, and even toilet paper.

Toilets are dirty and lack hygienic supplies like soap, sanitiser, and even toilet paper. Limited Services: More dining and shopping options within the terminal are needed.

The low score is surprising, especially since the airport closed for upgrades not long ago, and a budget of at least two million Euros was allocated to replace the AC units. It begs the question: where did the money go if, as Barbi Kolenčíková wrote, “the AC was barely working” a month ago?

Will the New Kastelli Airport Solve the Problems?

Perhaps the management no longer cares about customer satisfaction at Heraklion International Airport as they expect the new International Airport of Heraklion in Kastelli to open soon. However, until 2027, when the officials hope to close down Heraklion International Airport N. Kazantzakis, this airport remains the main gateway to Crete and the first impression many travellers get when they land on the island. This is a pity, considering how much effort goes into making Crete a year-round destination.

But will the new airport open in 2027? Back in 2020, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promissed a opening in 2025. If we look at the project’s history we’ll see many delays. They were supposed to begin construction in January 2019. Then, they ratified the agreement in May 2019. The ceremony for the foundation stone laying at the new airport happened in February 2020 when the work was expected to last until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Projected as the country’s most state-of-the-art airport, the International Airport of Heraklion in Kastelli is intended to ease congestion significantly.

Future Capacity : 18 million passengers forecast by 2052, coinciding with the conclusion of the initial concession period.

: 18 million passengers forecast by 2052, coinciding with the conclusion of the initial concession period. Initial Capacity: 10 million passengers upon opening, anticipated in 2027.

General layout of Kastelli Airport as set out in the Master Plan. Photo: Ineco

If dreams come true… the forthcoming airport in Crete will span approximately 600 hectares and present an impressive runway stretching 3,200 metres. Complementing this, we’ll see a terminal building nearing 100,000 square metres, with LEED SILVER energy certification.

A designated 70-hectare area promises future commercial development, enriching visitors’ travel experience. A space dedicated to showcasing Cretan history and mythology within the terminal will (probably) captivate travellers, featuring archaeological discoveries unearthed during the airport’s construction. And they have plenty to show!