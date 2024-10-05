This October 18-28, Don’t Miss the Bull’s Blood Festival (Egri Bikavér) in Eger

Eger warmly invites all wine enthusiasts to the seventh edition of the Egri Bikavér festival in the charming Szépasszony Valley. Here, guests will explore the unique flavours and variety of the renowned Hungarian Egri Bikavér as they savour an array of exceptional wines.

Captivating jazz concerts in cosy cellars elevate the experience, perfectly complemented by delicious bites that harmonize with the wines.

Egri Bikavér Festival Highlights

Cellar Tour : 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Wine tasting with a game-filled itinerary

: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Guided Tastings : 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:00 PM Led by wine experts

: 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:00 PM Prize Drawing : 8:30 PM Exclusive rewards await participants

: 8:30 PM

Jazz Cellar Concerts

Báder Elemér and Svéd Mátyás Duo : 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Juhász Brothers Winery Wine Bar & Shop

: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Simple Acoustic : 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Nap-Valley Winery

: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Hajdu Klára & Szakonyi Milán : 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Bolyki Winery

: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Pákai Petra & Cséry Zoltán Duo : 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Tóth Ferenc Winery

: 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Gonda Trio : 9:00 PM – 10:10 PM Ostoros Borbár

: 9:00 PM – 10:10 PM

Detailed Itinerary

Begin at the information tent by Édeskert Restaurant

Visit designated wineries, each offering exquisite Eger wines and musical performances Options include: Besenyei Winery: Egri Bikavér Superior 2017 Bolyki: Choice of 2020 or 2023 Egri Bikavér Classicus, with live music by Hajdu Klára & Szakonyi Milán Demeter Borbár: Egri Bikavér Classic 2019 Greg-Vin Winery: Egri Bikavér Superior 2018 More options include celebrated wineries like Juhász Brothers and more



Culinary Delights

Butykos Restaurant: Tatar beefsteak for 4,900 Ft

Édeskert Restaurant: Beef cheek braised in Bikavér, truffled potato puree for 5,600 Ft

Kűvé Bistro & Wine Bar: Red wine-braised beef cheek for 5,490 Ft

Taste the wine lovers’ favourite at Piknik Restaurant for 4,490 Ft

Tickets and Participation

Cellar Tour Ticket : 5,900 Ft/person Available on event day at the information tent Includes a tailored wine glass, wristband, a passport to taste selected wines

: 5,900 Ft/person

Prize Drawings:

Participants visiting at least six stations can enter a drawing for a 20,000 Ft wine dinner. An additional voucher contest for a private tasting session is available for those solving all quiz questions. Drawings occur on October 19 at Édeskert Restaurant.

Exclusive Guided Tours

Enjoy a 2.5-hour curated tour with tastings and expert-led presentations at ten cellar stops.

Guided Tour Price : 8,900 Ft/person Includes a glass, silicone wristband, and ten distinguished wine tastings

: 8,900 Ft/person

To join, register via this link. Registration is limited, and only participants over 18 are eligible.