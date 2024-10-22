Weather Shifts: Polar Jet Stream on the Way to Bring a Deep Winter

Mild weather will persist for a few more days. However, dramatic changes are on the horizon as October gives way to November, and a rare Polar Jet Stream will alter the current weather dynamic.

Meteorologist Christina Rigou from MEGA forecasts a swift transformation in early November. Expect notably lower temperatures and increased rainfall. This change is driven primarily by cold air masses moving into the region. Until then, not a drop of rain is expected.

Uncommon Polar Jet Stream Patterns

The extended dry spell foreseen for the next ten days is attributed to an unusual weather pattern, the Polar Jet Stream, which is affecting the area.

Upcoming Weather Conditions

Meteorologist George Tsatrafulias expects seasonal temperatures, as he shared online, suggesting outdoor activities will be comfortable, without extreme cold or 30-degree spikes. This upcoming week, characterized by abundant sunshine, will see temperatures slowly reaching 24-25 degrees Celsius, especially in western Greece and the Peloponnese. Northern winds in the Aegean will continue blowing at 7-8 Beaufort, with the atmosphere remaining clear, providing excellent visibility and low humidity, making it ideal for outdoor work and leisure.

Theodoros Kolydas, director of the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, elaborates on the role of the Jet Stream. The presence of the polar Jet Stream at high latitudes, flowing west-southwest, alongside negligible strong winds at middle to higher altitudes, causes weather systems to behave unusually. When the Jet Stream shifts from north to south, it will guide cold air masses toward the Central Mediterranean, fostering conditions for cyclogenesis and bringing rain to the region as systems move from west to east, impacting the entire country.

In essence, the Polar Jet Stream is a vast, high-speed air current that guides atmospheric systems’ movement and is crucial to upcoming weather developments.