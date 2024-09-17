The Sacred Olive Tree of Kavousi: A Living Relic of Minoan Times

Sacred Olive Tree of Kavousi Size: Maximum trunk diameter of 4.9 meters, circumference of 14.20 meters.

Protected Specimen : The Association of Cretan Olive Municipalities declared the tree a natural wonder.

Its branches were once cut at a special ceremony for the 2004 Olympic Games, offering a wreath to the Women's Marathon victor.

The Sacred Olive Tree of Kavousi (olive tree in Azorias) is an impressive sight. It is a living relic of ancient times near the quaint village of Kavousi, roughly 26 kilometres from Agios Nikolaos and 42 kilometres from Sitia.

This ancient Olea Europaea specimen boasts a magnificent trunk featuring mesmerizing bark with intricate natural engravings around its massive 4.9 meters diameter and 14.20 meters circumference. Its size and features make the Sacred Olive Tree of Kavousi a unique and awe-inspiring wonder of nature.

Sacred Olive Tree of Kavousi (Azorias) – Photo: Cretan Beaches.

Researchers have dated this living artefact using the method of annual rings, estimating its plantation between 1350 and 1100 BC – the Minoan era. Due to its age, it’s no wonder that this sacred olive tree is also revered as the oldest Minoan tree on Crete Island. Nearby ruins like Vrontos, Plai tou Kastrou, and Azoria Acropolis add a certain sense of mystique and mystery to the sacred destination, having witnessed the tree’s storied past, including its profound connection to the Minoan civilization. And, despite the ravages of time, the legendary olive tree remains steadfast.

Another unique characteristic of the tree is that its roots are grafted onto a wild olive base, making it one of the earliest known instances of grafting.

Visiting the Sacred Olive Tree of Kavousi

Coordinates: 35.102500, 25.851667

There are enough attractions surrounding the tree to justify a day trip. What to see:

Azorias settlement , a historic settlement from the Archaic Period;

, a historic settlement from the Archaic Period; The Church of Zoodochos Pigi marks a cemetery site honouring the Theotokos;

marks a cemetery site honouring the Theotokos; The monastery of Agia Paraskevi features monastic remnants and another ancient olive tree;

features monastic remnants and another ancient olive tree; The Vrondas settlement , dating from the Subminoan Period;

, dating from the Subminoan Period; Havgas Gorge , with its impressive 700-meter path showcasing six waterfalls, some as tall as 20 meters;

, with its impressive 700-meter path showcasing six waterfalls, some as tall as 20 meters; Mesonas Gorge, where killed canyoneers can traverse its dramatic waterfalls, concluding near Azorias’ ruins.

The Late Minoan settlement of Azorias sits on dual-peaked hills just a kilometre from Kavoussi village in Ierapetra. This ancient settlement flourished during the Archaic Period between the 7th and 5th centuries BC and is celebrated as the home of the oldest olive tree globally—the illustrious Azorias olive tree.

The initial excavations led by Harriet Boyd in 1900, followed by renewed archaeological pursuits from 2002, unravelled significant historical fabric. At the settlement’s core, experts unearthed public complexes, intricately constructed storehouses, a revered temple, and winding alleys converging at the central court or agora. The people of Azorias capitalized on the fertile surroundings, cultivating olives and vineyards, fishing, farming, and pottery.

The Church of Zoodochos Pigi is a venerable landmark, serving as the cemetery church. It holds dedication to the Theotokos, echoing the legacy of the Life-Giving Spring, a Marian pilgrimage site in ancient Constantinople. With its barrel-vault architecture, this modest church cradles a glimpse of bygone artistry attributed to a skilled workshop at the dawn of the 15th century: remnants of wall paintings, albeit worn, indicate a dual iconographic approach—highlighting both Christological themes and the Akathist Hymn, motifs that gained prominence in monumental art in the early 14th century.

Visitors can enrich their experience by exploring the nearby old monastery of Agia Paraskevi, which features relics of monastic life and another ancient olive tree, adding to its historical depth. The Venetian era left its mark here, with an intriguing arcosolium grave marking the period’s architectural influence.

The Late Minoan settlement of Vrondas, two kilometres from Kavousi, unfolds a tale of resilience. First examined by archaeologist Harriet Boyd in 1900, the area reveals remnants of ancient dwellings and tholoi tombs dating back to the Subminoan Period. Excavations led by the American School of Classical Studies in Athens from 1987 to 1992 exposed residences, a shrine, and graves from 745-680 BC, accompanied by buildings that echoed sporadic settlement in Venetian times. This resilience of the settlement, echoing the enduring nature of the olive tree, is sure to inspire and connect nature lovers to the natural world.

The site’s storied use during the Bronze Age and its scenic proximity to Havgas Gorge‘s (Katharo) bustling nature make it an irresistible draw for history buffs and nature lovers. Adventure seekers require specialized canyoning gear to traverse this 700-meter stunning path, as it houses six impressive waterfalls, including one reaching a height of 20 meters, which retains its flow into late winter.

An ancient hiking trail provides an enchanting alternative for those less inclined toward technical challenges. This path skims along the east side of the gorge, linking the areas of Avgos and Kavousi, offering breathtaking vistas without the need for equipment.

Just a short distance from Kavoussi and Avgos, Mesonas Gorge welcomes adventurers into its wild and rugged embrace. The gorge stretches over four kilometres, requiring skilled canyoneers equipped with the proper gear to master its dramatic waterfalls. The gorge’s snaking path seamlessly connects the elevated Thripti Plateau to the sprawling plains of Kavoussi, finishing its journey near the enigmatic ruins of Azorias. Beyond its exit, the same stream carves the technical Havgas Gorge, traverses the fertile plains, and ultimately flows into the serene beach of Tholos.

For those seeking the thrill of canyoning, the water levels in the gorge typically diminish around mid to late spring, subject to seasonal rains. Initial sections offer a gentle start with hiking opportunities, but as one advance, the gorge narrows dramatically, concluding with a sequence of high waterfalls. These watery staircases culminate in the largest rappel, towering at 30 meters. A well-prepared team might spend approximately three hours tackling the gorge’s nine rappels, embarking on an adventure that will leave a lasting impression.