UNESCO Delegation at Malia Minoan Palace

On Monday, September 16, 2024, a UNESCO delegation visited the Malia Minoan Palace as part of a series of evaluations. This visit follows a similar trip to the area, with plans to assess four more Minoan archaeological sites.

The organisation plans to conduct its final assessment of the Minoan site monuments’ environment during the summer of 2025. The recent exploration aims to provide an initial report of current findings and future steps as UNESCO considers Knossos for inclusion on its prestigious World Heritage List.

Heraklion’s Enthusiastic Support

The Municipality of Heraklion has expressed strong support for the candidacy of Minoan Palace Centers in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Municipal Council pledged its resources and collaboration with relevant authorities to protect, promote, and enhance the Minoan palatial centre of Knossos in alignment with the Management Plan in the nomination file.

Located about 3 kilometres east of Malia, near the Potamos beach and wetland, the archaeological site is a testament to ancient importance. Malia was once a vital Minoan city, hosting the third-largest Minoan palace after Knossos and Phaestus. Mythology credits Sarpedon, a brother of Minos and son of Zeus and Europa, as its ruler before he was exiled to Lycia by Minos.

Malia Minoan Palace: Discoveries and Significance

The existence of this historic city was unknown until around 1880. Then, a landowner stumbled upon gold sheets near the palace, prompting treasure hunters to excavate the area. Major excavations began in 1915, led by Joseph Hatzidakis, with significant findings like a gold bee jewel uncovered by the French Archaeological School in 1921. This remarkable artefact remains displayed in the Heraklion Archaeological Museum.

Although the city’s original name is uncertain, it’s believed to have been Tarmaros or Milatos. Records show it minted its coins bearing images of the goddess Athena and dolphins. The town was organised around one square kilometre, with scattered neighbourhoods surrounding its palace.

Constructed around 1900 BC, the initial palace spanned 8,800 square meters but was destroyed in 1700 BC. Its design featured two floors centred around a rectangular courtyard and four wings, with critical elements on its west side. This area housed royal rooms, workshops, a storage area with vast jars, a weapons room where the royal sceptre was found, and ceremonial altars. Subsequent destruction occurred around 1450 BC, likely due to an earthquake or invasion.