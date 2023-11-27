Rooms Hotel Kazbegi Offers Inviting Spaces for a Winter Escape in Georgia

Rooms Hotel Kazbegi is a four-star lodging in northern Georgia’s highlands. The hotel provides a wealth of luxurious amenities, including 155 rooms and suites with scenic views of Mount Kazbeg, the Gergeti Trinity Church, and the surrounding forests and woods. The rustic yet elegant rooms feature a neutral colour scheme and floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel also offers delectable regional Georgian cuisine, a heated swimming pool with panoramic mountain views, and a wellness area with a sauna and treatment room.

Facilities include free high-speed Wi-Fi, a rooftop, a gym, a complimentary safe, a bar and lounge, express check-in/check-out, a 24/7 front desk, luggage storage, and a shuttle service. The 8-room categories include double and twin rooms with forest and Mount Kazbegi views and signature rooms and terrace suites with forest and mountain views. Prices start at €150 per night.

The hotel’s exterior and interior design take their cues from the mountainous environment and a former Soviet-era tourist centre. The façade is graced with wood and metal partitions, while the interior features natural materials and plush leather armchairs.

At the Hotel, guests can find KAZBEGI KITCHEN, a refined Georgian cuisine restaurant, a lobby bar and lounge, a 30ft heated pool with sublime mountain scenery, and a soothing wellness area with a sauna and treatment room. The rooms of Hotel Kazbegi are characterized by their rustic simplicity and neutral colours, featuring a curated selection of classic and modern furnishings and decorations.

During winter, Stepantsminda is transformed into a winter wonderland filled with Georgian traditions and a sprinkle of seasonal magic. Visitors can explore the Sno Valley and Juta, the Truso Valley and Dariali Gorge mountains in the area. Additionally, the open plains of Kazbegi are perfect for stargazing.

Mount Kazbek is a dormant stratovolcano near the Russian border, standing at 5,054 meters (16,581 ft) above sea level. It is the highest mountain in Eastern Georgia and the third-highest peak in the country (after Mount Shkhara and Janga).