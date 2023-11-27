Bettina Bad Weather and Spume in Crete

The residents of Messara Municipality in Crete witnessed unusual sights yesterday, Sunday, November 26, as the sea produced massive waves and the beach was covered in foam (spume) because of inclement weather. A local resident – cited by Nea Kriti – shared photos of the event on social media.

Bad weather Bettina has been pounding Greece for the last 24 hours. Crete may not be at the “heart” of dangerous weather phenomena. Still, it is not without problems because of strong winds up to 100km/h, which have blown across the island, damaging property and uprooting trees.

Specifically, the strong winds caused damage to greenhouse crops in Falasarna Kissamos, tearing off plastic roofs and causing interior and support damage to two more greenhouses in the Agia Paraskevi area. The winds also damaged the roof of a closed restaurant in the Falasarna area. They caused damage to olive trees and parts of the electricity supply network.

In Heraklion, falling trees were reported, but fortunately, there were no injuries.

The spume, called Cappuccino Coast, is named for the beloved espresso-based coffee drink’s rich foam. The incident occurs when there is a storm and a large concentration of organic matter. The saltwater interacts with the remains of dead, decaying organisms on the seabed, such as algae and fish, causing them to rise up and causing bubbles to form.

The beaches of Crete have experienced foam accumulation before, which is not caused by sea pollution but instead occurs due to heavy rains. The report indicates that phytoplankton frequently transforms into foam in the sea during periods of rain.

The phenomenon is not harmful or toxic. Organic matter from algal blooms often washes ashore, churning up and forming foam. Most sea foam is harmless to humans and can indicate a healthy ocean ecosystem. However, when large harmful algal blooms decay near shore, there are potential impacts to human health and the environment: aerosolized toxins can irritate the eyes of beachgoers and pose a health risk for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

The weather is expected to improve from today, with winds weakening and temperatures ranging from 7 to 17 degrees Celsius. However, southerly winds are forecasted for tomorrow, potentially bringing dust from Africa and the possibility of mud showers.