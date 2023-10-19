Chania Municipal Market Likely to Reopen in Summer 2024

When Panagiotis Simandirakis, Mayor of Chania, inspected the Agora (Municipal Market) site in August this year, he was satisfied with the progress of the restoration works. He stated that the market could be open in the summer of 2024.

Back in August, when Mayor Simandirakis visited the Chania Municipal Market, the static reinforcement of the columns had been completed, and the foundation of the building was proceeding at a rapid pace.

New data following the recent archaeological research caused some delays; however, the issues were promptly addressed, with all the necessary studies requested by the Ministry of Culture being carried out immediately and their updates being sent to the Central Archaeological Council in due time.

A replica of the original roof of the Agora opened in 1913, was installed in September 2023, and the reconstruction works continue as scheduled. Only adverse weather can potentially cause delays, but the local authorities don’t expect anything major to prevent the Chania Municipal Market from reopening in the summer of 2024.

“It is the responsibility of the Municipality of Chania to perform the highest quality restoration of the two monuments: the wall (underground) and the Municipal Market (suburban), with specifications that ensure the operation and security of the monument for the next 100 years,” said the mayor.

The Agora has been closed since November 2021. Many shop owners ask for guarantees for their positions if they meet the municipal authority’s regulations for entry into the upgraded market space when completed. There were also concerns – however, unfounded and unconfirmed – that big business and corporate interests would take over the Agora.