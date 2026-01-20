Revenue Management Seminar by Hellenic Mediterranean University in Collaboration with RevitUp

The Hellenic Mediterranean University (HMU), in collaboration with RevitUp.direct, announces the launch of a new professional training program titled “Revenue Ready: Theory & Practice.” The seminar is designed to bridge academic education with the real-world demands of the tourism and hospitality market.

The program is delivered by the Department of Business Administration and Tourism at HMU, in partnership with RevitUp, a company actively operating in hotel revenue management and digital marketing in Greece and internationally.

This initiative represents one of the first structured collaborations between a Greek public university and the tourism industry, with a clear focus on practical application. Rather than remaining at a purely theoretical level, the program incorporates real data, real operational scenarios, and hotel-based case studies, offering participants direct exposure to modern revenue management practices.

Who the Program Is For

“Revenue Ready: Theory & Practice” is aimed at:

Students and early-career professionals in tourism and hospitality

Hotel executives and operational managers

Professionals seeking to strengthen or reposition their professional profile in the hospitality sector

The program combines academic insight with hands-on market experience, highlighting revenue management as a critical factor in the long-term sustainability and growth of hotel businesses.

Program Details

The seminar begins on February 17 and is delivered through a blended learning format (online and in-person). Successful participants receive official certification through HMU’s Center for Lifelong Learning (KEDIVIM).

More information and registration details are available at the official program page:

👉 https://kedivim.hmu.gr/revenue-ready-theoria-praxi/

About Hellenic Mediterranean University (HMU)

Hellenic Mediterranean University is a modern public academic institution based in Crete, offering high-quality education and research in fields including business administration, tourism, technology, and the natural sciences. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship, HMU actively promotes the connection between academic knowledge and the labor market, strengthening the competitiveness and professional readiness of its graduates.

About RevitUp.direct

RevitUp.direct is a specialized company focused on hotel sales management, revenue optimization, and digital marketing services. With more than 20 years of experience, the company provides integrated solutions designed to improve hotel performance on a global scale. RevitUp.direct combines strategic sales expertise with deep knowledge of the tourism industry to deliver measurable results and sustainable growth.