Skyscanner is now comparing package holidays , not just flights.

, not just flights. Users can browse millions of packages daily — including all-inclusive, city breaks, and flight+hotel combos.

— including all-inclusive, city breaks, and flight+hotel combos. Providers included: TUI, Jet2, easyJet Holidays, Lastminute, Expedia, Loveholidays, and OnTheBeach .

. Skyscanner scans tens of millions / about 25 million packages daily across desktop, mobile, and app.

across desktop, mobile, and app. Demand for 2026 packages is rising , so Skyscanner wants to be the middleman.

, so Skyscanner wants to be the middleman. Filters include destination, dates, board type, and hotel stars.

All displayed packages are ATOL-protected .

. Booking still happens on the provider’s website — Skyscanner stays the comparison referee.

After years of comparing flights, Skyscanner has made a bold discovery: package holidays are lucrative and rewarding.

So yes, Skyscanner has launched a package holiday comparison tool, expanding its metasearch beyond flights and into the warm, slightly chaotic kingdom of flight + hotel bundles. Since 2026, travel demand has been coming in hot, and Skyscanner would like to be present for the feeding frenzy.

The new feature lets users search and compare millions of holiday packages every day, including:

all-inclusive holidays (the sacred lazy option),

city breaks (the “I like culture but only for 3 days” option),

and combined flight + hotel trips (for those who want simplicity but still pretend they are doing research).

And, because they can and already have a massive algorithm in place, Skyscanner is pulling offers from all heavyweight providers, including TUI, Jet2, easyJet Holidays, Lastminute, Expedia, Loveholidays, and OnTheBeach.

In other words, it is building a giant buffet of packages, so users can scroll until their eyes bleed and their souls leave their bodies.

The Progress Part

The platform claims it scans tens of millions of packages daily — around 25 million — and is available across desktop, mobile, and the app.

This is Skyscanner’s way of saying: “We are still a comparison engine, but now we compare everything, like a nosy aunt.”

Filters include destination, travel dates, hotel stars, and board type — because modern travellers want “easy planning,” but also want to micromanage dinner options.

ATOL Protection, Because Adults Want Insurance with Their Sunburn

Every package shown through this comparison service is ATOL-protected, meaning consumers get that financial safety net.

And after you pick your package? Skyscanner redirects you to the provider, maintaining its traditional role as a digital matchmaker.

As travelers increasingly wish to make “all-in-one” decisions, Skyscanner is doing what every innovative platform does: positioning itself where travel money will flow next.

Flight comparison was step one. Holiday comparison is step two.

And step three is probably: “Skyscanner compares your marriage options and assigns star ratings.”