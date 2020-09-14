Regent Seven Seas Offering First-Class Air & Suite Upgrades

Pin 0 Shares

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is now offering free first-class air and suite upgrades through Sept. 30 as part of its “Elevate Your Experience” campaign. The cruise line is offering roundtrip air from the U.S. and Canada on all voyages as standard.

In addition, Regent now offers free first-class air on a selection of 2021 sailings to Alaska, Canada, and New England. Or, travelers can choose to sail Northern Europe or the Mediterranean can get a free two-category suite upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, on select 2021 voyages.

The “Regent Reassurance” program has also been extended to all bookings made by Sept. 30, 2020, for all voyages departing through Oct. 31, 2021. Those who upgrade to a Concierge Suite will get a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay.

Regent Seven Seas also lets travelers cancel for any reason up to 15 days before their departure date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ modern five-ships — Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor™ and Seven Seas Voyager® — sail to more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world and reflect $150 million in stunning refurbishments across the fleet.