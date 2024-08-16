Experience Graceland: New Presley for a Day Tour Experience

Limited to 8 guests daily, ensuring an intimate experience

Presley for a Day Tour proceeds to aid in preserving Graceland’s beauty

Unique exploration of cherished family areas

Elvis Presley’s beloved Graceland estate in Memphis is introducing an exclusive new tour. The tour will provide guests with rare experiences while contributing to the ongoing preservation of the historic site. Launching on September 6, the “Presley for a Day Tour” invites just eight participants daily to enjoy access to areas cherished by the Presley family.

For the first time since Graceland opened, guests will explore favoured spots, including golf cart rides, horse photo opportunities, and a guided walk through the home’s scenic front pasture. A luxurious dinner at the newly refurbished Moriah’s House promises breathtaking views of the Graceland landscape.

Highlights of the Presley for a Day Tour

The Presley for a Day Tour offers a 7-hour adventure for up to four guests, with two tour slots available daily. The experience features:

Tailored Concierge Service : Before arriving, guests work with a concierge to plan their personalized itinerary.

: Before arriving, guests work with a concierge to plan their personalized itinerary. Dedicated Tour Guide : Each group is accompanied by a personal tour guide throughout their visit.

: Each group is accompanied by a personal tour guide throughout their visit. Exclusive Guided Tours : Enjoy private tours of Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and Elvis’ Airplanes, including unique photo opportunities and special artefact interactions.

: Enjoy private tours of Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and Elvis’ Airplanes, including unique photo opportunities and special artefact interactions. Golf Cart Rides : Travel around the Graceland estate on a golf cart, with your guide offering an outdoor tour of the mansion’s grounds.

: Travel around the Graceland estate on a golf cart, with your guide offering an outdoor tour of the mansion’s grounds. Graceland Stable Tour & Horse Ride : Visit the Graceland Stables and ride a guided horseback through the front pasture with a picturesque view of the mansion.

: Visit the Graceland Stables and ride a guided horseback through the front pasture with a picturesque view of the mansion. Access to Moriah’s House : Relax and dine in this newly restored space within Graceland’s pastures, named after Lisa Marie’s pony. Guests enjoy dinner here with breathtaking views of Graceland Mansion.

: Relax and dine in this newly restored space within Graceland’s pastures, named after Lisa Marie’s pony. Guests enjoy dinner here with breathtaking views of Graceland Mansion. Upscale Dining : Savor a gourmet meal at Moriah’s House, from classic Southern BBQ to exquisite dishes customized to guest preferences while enjoying the scenic backdrop.

Graceland Archives Experience : Discover the meticulous archival and conservation activities at Graceland. Witness the preservation process of Elvis’ iconic costumes and thousands of photos.

: Discover the meticulous archival and conservation activities at Graceland. Witness the preservation process of Elvis’ iconic costumes and thousands of photos. After-Hours Mansion Tour: Following dinner, guests partake in an exclusive after-hours tour of Graceland Mansion, which includes special photo opportunities and white-glove experiences.

Each participant receives a special gift bag valued over $450, marking their support of Graceland’s legacy.

Live and Stay Like a Presley

Priced at $6,000 for up to four guests, the tour aids local charities via the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and contributes to Graceland’s upkeep. Participants can extend their experience by booking a stay at The Guest House at Graceland, which offers amenities like personalized suite packages, breakfast delivered anytime, and special midnight movie screenings.

On the eve of celebrating 50 years of Elvis’s legacy, this tour is among the inaugural events of Graceland’s plans leading up to Elvis Week 2027. Here, fans worldwide will gather in Memphis, revitalizing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s legendary career.

Booking Details: Reserve your spot for dates starting September 6 through January 2025 at Graceland.com.

Reserve your spot for dates starting September 6 through January 2025 at Graceland.com. Visit Graceland: Open daily, Graceland offers various tours to suit all visitors. Explore more options at Graceland.com.

Embark on this intimate adventure, celebrating Elvis’s enduring influence and treasured home.