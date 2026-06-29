Jordan to Host Aqaba Blue, Its First International Marine Expo

From September 9 to 12, 2026, Aqaba will host Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action. This platform, developed in partnership with the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) and supported by heavyweights like Fira Barcelona International and the Salon Nautico Internacional de Barcelona, is designed to bridge the gap between global marine expertise and regional growth.

The event aims to showcase the next decade of the marine industry, with a focus on coral restoration, advanced ocean technology, and sustainable tourism.

Event Snapshot

Exhibitors: 80+

80+ Brands Represented: 150+

150+ International Speakers: 50+

50+ Participating Countries: 25+

25+ Expected Visitors: 4,000+

4,000+ Programming: 20+ workshops and educational sessions

Why Aqaba?

The city is leveraging its strategic position to attract innovators who are focused on the “blue economy.” The local infrastructure is increasingly built around regulated marine parks and internationally recognized standards, offering:

Accessible Shore Diving: High-quality dive sites that require no boat transit.

High-quality dive sites that require no boat transit. Authenticity: A less crowded, more intimate Red Sea experience compared to larger commercial centers.

A less crowded, more intimate Red Sea experience compared to larger commercial centers. Visibility: Exceptional underwater clarity ideal for marine science and professional photography.

The world has long known Jordan for its ancient history above the sand. Aqaba Blue is the first major step toward writing the next chapter of the region’s history—this time, from the depths of the Red Sea.

For more information on the program or participation, visit www.abofa.jo.