Thrapsano to Host 5th International Ceramics Festival

At Argophilia, we believe in using every tool at our disposal to bring you the stories that matter. You may notice a certain precision in our data analysis, a specific flair in our visuals, or a rapid turnaround on complex topics. That is no accident—it is the result of our rampant use of artificial intelligence.

We use Gemini to help synthesize data, structure our reporting, and ensure our news remains as sharp as the reality we cover. When it comes to our imagery, we rely on the creative power of Midjourney and NightCafe, unless otherwise noted in our editorial credits.

We are not apologetic for this. In a fast-moving world, these tools allow us to focus on what really counts: investigating the issues, giving a voice to the marginalized, and maintaining the journalistic integrity you expect from us. We see AI not as a replacement for human judgment, but as an engine that amplifies our ability to inform, analyze, and tell the truth about our island and beyond.

We are writers and journalists first—but we are proud to be tech-enabled ones, too.