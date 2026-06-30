Thrapsano to Host 5th International Ceramics Festival

From July 2nd to 5th, Thrapsano will host the 5th International Ceramics Festival titled “Earth, Water, Fire.”
This four-day celebration will transform the historic village of Thrapsano—a heartland of Cretan pottery tradition—into a vibrant hub of art and heritage. It is a rare chance to engage directly with master potters from Greece, Italy, Cyprus, and the US, participate in hands-on workshops, and enjoy local Cretan hospitality.
Festival Highlights for Visitors
- Hands-on workshops:
- For Adults: Try your hand at porcelain jewelry (July 3), traditional Mochaware techniques (July 4 and 5), or clay sculpting (July 4).
- For Kids: Daily open workshops with Thrapsano potters, clay storytelling, and special programs from the American Farm School of Thessaloniki.
- Artistic demonstrations: Watch traditional Cretan “pithari” (large jar) construction and specialized techniques such as Naked Raku and Horsehair Raku throughout the festival.
- Cultural tours: Guided walks exploring Thrapsano’s heritage, including a visit to the Church of Mesochoritissa.
- Documentary screenings: Daily films focusing on the art of clay and the history of ceramics in the festival’s open-air theater.
The Gastronomy Pavilion
No visit to Thrapsano is complete without tasting the region’s culinary delights. The gastronomy pavilion will feature:
- July 2: “The Eftazymo of Kastamonitsa” — a chance to taste one of Crete’s most beloved traditional breads.
- July 3: “Sugar Mantinades” — a sweet local custom from the Cretan Cuisine Festival.
- July 4: Traditional chickpeas cooked with wild artichokes.
- July 5: A classic Cretan rakomeze platter featuring dakos, fresh tomato, xinomizithra cheese, and local olives. Plus raki, of course.
Evening Music Program
The evenings transition into music and celebration at the festival’s outdoor theater:
- July 2 (22:30): Cretan music with Yannis Houlakis and Manolis Kaparounakis.
- July 3 (22:30): Rebetiko and folk songs.
- July 4 (22:00): Entekhno music with Georgia Pechynaki.
- July 5 (22:00): Final night of Entekhno and folk music with Georgina Alexaki.