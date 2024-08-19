Santorini faces tourist influx challenges, straining local infrastructure.

Locals and businesses struggle amid seasonal fluctuations in visitor numbers.

Cruise tourism plays a critical role in Santorini’s economy.

The Challenge of Seasonal Visitor Numbers

Santorini, often renowned for its picturesque allure and incredible sunsets, attracts an overwhelming number of tourists, numbering around 3.4 million annually, compared to its local population of approximately 20,000. Each day, at peak times, up to 17,000 visitors from cruise ships flood the island’s famous spots, such as Fira and Oia.

During the daytime, Santorini’s charming streets are filled with travellers. But as night falls, these bustling areas transform into quiet spaces, echoing the rapid emptiness found in New York City’s Times Square at midnight.

Local guide Gianluca Chimenti illuminated the situation in a conversation with CNN Travel, disputing claims of overtourism. He cited insufficient infrastructure as the real issue, expressing that social media only amplifies overcrowding fears. “The island is currently like never before; it’s experiencing its worst season yet,” Chimenti remarked.

Economic Impact and Infrastructure Strain

Reports highlight that by evening, towns turn silent, and hospitality venues see a significant drop in activity. Cruise ship passengers, who make brief visits, still contribute significantly to the economy, supporting businesses akin to long-term visitors. Yet, locals agree that changes are needed to support sustained growth.

Santorini’s storied past as a tranquil haven for wine lovers now faces challenges as vineyards give way to vacation properties. Rising land prices and the excess of tourists threaten its traditional charm.

The island’s infrastructure, especially the main port in Fira, struggles under the weight of continuous tourist arrivals. Visitors either endure a taxing climb or wait for a scarce cable car service to reach the town’s core. Chimenti notes the predictable congestion when multiple cruise vessels arrive at once.

Despite these challenges, efforts are underway to address the tourism boom. On August 1, a meeting was convened by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) with Greece’s maritime minister, Christos Stylianides, to consider improvements to the ports and related services.

Maria Deligianni, CLIA’s Eastern Mediterranean regional director, acknowledged the significant attention Santorini receives, alongside Mykonos, within Greece’s broad island offerings. She reassured that cruise lines are focused on preserving passenger limits and are keen to diversify travel itineraries to relieve pressure on these popular destinations.

Gianluca Chimenti asks, “Why aren’t cruise ships organizing tours to the island’s historic sites?” He suggested dispersing tourists across different locations and times, allowing a seamless experience without overcrowding. This approach could balance preservation with the vitality that tourism brings to Santorini.