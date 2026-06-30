Heraklion Municipality implements a mixed cleaning system using private contractors and 165 municipal staff.

Cleaning is concentrated on the First Municipal District, the Venetian Walls, and the coastal road up to Alikarnassos.

Deployment of four specialized dual-purpose sweepers capable of pressure washing and debris collection.

Each machine is rated to cover up to 6 kilometers per hour.

Kriti TV’s “Ora Aihmis,” hosted by Manos Daskalakis, showcased the equipment in action along the coastal road near the Natural History Museum.

A Show for the Cameras

The recent reportage on Kriti TV feels like a choreographed performance. As the cameras rolled, a specialized sweeper passed the same stretch of pavement three times, scrubbing away the grime for a live audience. It is an effective visual, certainly—the machine effortlessly handles leaves, dust, and stains—but it highlights a selective approach to urban maintenance. By focusing the heavy machinery and the bulk of the 165-person workforce on the Venetian Walls, the pedestrianized center, and the coastal artery, the city ensures that the areas visible to visitors remain pristine.

The Question of the Hinterland

While the administration claims the days of overflowing bins are behind us, this “new era” of cleanliness seems tethered to the tourism map. The equipment is undeniably capable, and the return of a long-dormant bin-washing truck after four years of neglect is a positive step. However, the reality for the residential neighborhoods lying beyond the tourist corridor remains unaddressed.

As the summer heat intensifies and waste volumes climb, the city relies on a 24-hour cycle of maintenance that stops where the hotel districts end. The contrast between the sanitized harbor area and the overlooked side streets of the city continues to grow, leaving one to wonder if the residents of these outer zones are merely collateral damage in the pursuit of a perfect holiday postcard. While the new mixed cleaning system has been implemented since June 17, the question remains: until when?