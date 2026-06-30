- Dates: July 4–5, 2026.
- Location: Blue Akti, Karteros Municipal Beach.
- Organizer: Video Games Museum, in collaboration with DEPANAL A.E.
- Admission: Free.
The Video Games Museum is bringing a selection of its collection to the Karteros coast for a two-day festival. The initiative transforms the Blue Akti space into an open-air exhibition, focusing on the history of electronic gaming through curated pop-up displays and a dedicated museum shop.
The core attraction is a series of high-score competitions centered on classic arcade cabinets. While the organizers frame the event as a “nostalgic experience,” the structure is heavily reliant on competitive play, inviting attendees to test their skills on vintage titles.
By positioning the event at the Karteros Municipal Beach, the organizers are pairing the gaming experience directly with the summer tourist season. For those interested in the technical aspects or the full schedule, details are available via the festival’s official website at www.summergamingfestival.gr.