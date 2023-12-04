PLAY Offers Holiday Flights from $79

Today, PLAY, an affordable Icelandic airline that operates flights between North America and Europe, is spreading holiday joy to all travellers by offering flights to Iceland for just $79 and to popular European destinations for $99. From today until December 8, 2023, passengers have the opportunity to book roundtrip flights at incredibly low prices, which can serve as an extravagant holiday gift or provide the perfect opportunity for a 2024 getaway to Iceland, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Santa may not be in the skies yet, but PLAY’s vibrant red planes bring travellers early holiday cheer. This special deal is a tempting offer for those planning a last-minute December trip to explore Christmas markets and early snowfall in Europe or to spend the holidays abroad with family and friends. It’s the perfect time to start planning a 2024 getaway or to gift a loved one an amazing European experience, even on a modest budget. With PLAY’s consistently low prices and no-frills service available year-round, travellers can “pay less, PLAY more” at over 30 European destinations from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable journey with PLAY’s friendly helpers, who were named America’s favourite flight crew this year.

This year, we experienced an incredible turnout of passengers with our highest consumer demand since operations began in the U.S. We wanted to give our passengers the gift of even more affordable flights so they can plan a dream trip or spontaneous getaway with us. With flights as low as $79, travelers can squeeze more trips into their holiday season or 2024 without adding to their transportation budget. PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson

Take advantage of the enticingly low prices to fuel your wanderlust and plan a getaway for long weekends, spring breaks, or a romantic Valentine’s Day trip in the New Year. Consider a journey to Iceland, renowned as one of the world’s safest countries, to partake in the New Year’s Eve festivities, embark on a wellness retreat, or marvel at the breathtaking natural wonders, such as the Aurora Borealis. Alternatively, indulge in the opportunity to explore the vibrant cities of Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris with flights priced as low as $99! These enchanting destinations are ideal for both first-time European adventurers and individuals seeking to arrange impromptu visits to loved ones residing overseas this season.

Tickets for this special offer include PLAY’s Basic Bundle, a convenient travel package that comes with a small personal item at a reduced rate. PLAY’s limited-time offer features flights to Iceland for $79 and flights to Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris for $99. The promotion starts today and runs through December 8, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. This deal applies for one-way flights when booking a roundtrip to Iceland, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, or Paris from December 2023 to April 2024.

The price covers all essential taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Certain restrictions and baggage fees are applicable. For further details about PLAY or to make a flight reservation, visit PLAY’s official website.