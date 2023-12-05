Expedia Group Expands Travel Partnerships in Europe

Expedia Group boosts visibility for new European partners like Ryanair, Icelandair, Iberia Airlines, and Deutsche Hospitality, unveiling exciting collaborations.

Expedia Group announced new travel partnerships across Europe, connecting European partners to its global traveller base and technology. The deals strengthen Expedia Group’s presence in the continent and support partners in attracting high-value travellers.

This wide range of new and expanded partnerships demonstrates the strength and resilience of travel demand in Europe, as well as our ability to power partners of all sizes. Our partners benefit from our expanded European footprint with new ways to connect to high spending global travellers, and access to our cutting-edge B2B technology solutions and our industry-leading advertising solutions. Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group

Revolutionizing Travel Tech

Expedia Group supports companies of all sizes across various industries to thrive in the intricate world of travel by offering advanced technology, resources, and tools to enhance their own websites. Partners have the option to select from the White Label Template, a comprehensive and customizable solution that delivers a seamless travel experience on a partner-branded site, or the Rapid API, a flexible solution that enables travel companies to create comprehensive booking experiences using Expedia Group’s extensive global lodging inventory. Moreover, Expedia Group continues to provide European travel advisors with access to a wide range of travel options, prices, and availability through the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP). Expedia Group’s latest European technology-driven partnerships announced today include:

Ryanair , Europe’s largest low-cost airline, will introduce ‘Ryanair Rooms’, an enhanced service that utilizes Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology. This will enable customers to book a hotel along with their flight and utilize Expedia Group’s Virtual Agent, an AI-powered customer service tool. The launch will begin with the Ireland and UK sites in December, followed by a gradual expansion to other markets next year.

, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, will introduce ‘Ryanair Rooms’, an enhanced service that utilizes Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology. This will enable customers to book a hotel along with their flight and utilize Expedia Group’s Virtual Agent, an AI-powered customer service tool. The launch will begin with the Ireland and UK sites in December, followed by a gradual expansion to other markets next year. Icelandair , the flagship carrier of Iceland, is set to unveil Saga Club, a new travel site powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template. This will allow the airline’s most loyal travellers to book additional trip elements alongside their flights. Saga Members will have access to Expedia Group’s global selection of hotels, car rentals, and activities to redeem and earn Saga Points. This service will empower loyal travellers to enhance their journey by booking additional trip elements using their loyalty points. The travel site will be available to Saga Club members in the coming year.

, the flagship carrier of Iceland, is set to unveil Saga Club, a new travel site powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template. This will allow the airline’s most loyal travellers to book additional trip elements alongside their flights. Saga Members will have access to Expedia Group’s global selection of hotels, car rentals, and activities to redeem and earn Saga Points. This service will empower loyal travellers to enhance their journey by booking additional trip elements using their loyalty points. The travel site will be available to Saga Club members in the coming year. ADAC, Germany’s largest automobile association, has partnered with the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP), granting ADAC’s travel agencies access to Expedia Group’s extensive range of travel products, including hotels, flights, rental cars, and activities.

Promoting Europe to an Expanding Audience

Expedia Group Media Solutions leads the travel media network, offering a targeted method for travel partners, Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs), and brands to connect with, captivate, and convert millions of travellers worldwide using advertising solutions. With an extensive network of travel brands and global outreach, Expedia Group Media Solutions equips partners with exclusive data and dynamic advertising solutions to execute impactful campaigns and achieve measurable results.

Recent collaborations include:

Deutsche Hospitality , the umbrella brand of the German hotel company Steigenberger Hotels AG, will invest in display advertising and TravelAds, an industry-leading advertising solution, to reach the hundreds of millions of travellers who visit Expedia Group sites each month.

, the umbrella brand of the German hotel company Steigenberger Hotels AG, will invest in display advertising and TravelAds, an industry-leading advertising solution, to reach the hundreds of millions of travellers who visit Expedia Group sites each month. The European Travel Commission (ETC) launched the Creative Cities of Central Europe Campaign to showcase the hidden treasures of the Visegrad countries – Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia – to American travellers. The campaign, which took place from August to October this year, spotlighted the region’s abundant culture, history, and natural splendour.

launched the Creative Cities of Central Europe Campaign to showcase the hidden treasures of the Visegrad countries – Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia – to American travellers. The campaign, which took place from August to October this year, spotlighted the region’s abundant culture, history, and natural splendour. The Croatian National Tourism Board (CNTB) collaborated with Expedia Group Media Solutions to create compelling campaigns targeting both European and USA markets, showcasing Croatia’s unique allure and natural splendour. For European markets, the campaigns encouraged European travellers to discover Croatia beyond the familiar through gallery spotlight pages. This promotion linked the CNTB with Expedia Group’s high-value travellers, resulting in a 10% increase in the average daily spend year-on-year on Expedia channels during the campaign period. To attract the US market, the “Always in Season” campaign inspired travellers from the States to explore Croatia’s distinct regions and experiences. As a result of the CNTB’s targeted campaign, Croatia saw a 10% increase in demand across Expedia channels from US travelers.

Improving Reach and Increasing Conversions for Supply Partners

Expedia Group has established new partnerships to expand the availability of European travel options and increase visibility to its global customer base. With a strong presence in the U.S., Expedia Group offers European partners access to high-value American travellers who are planning trips across the Atlantic. According to company research, American travellers in the first half of 2023 spent more, made earlier bookings, and had longer stays compared to their European counterparts.

Turkish Airlines has extended the Air Member Only Deals program with Expedia Group to Europe after a successful trial period in the United States. The airline provides exclusive discounts to Expedia rewards members, leading to improved conversion rates and increased revenue. A similar initiative took place in the U.S. during the first half of 2023, resulting in a more than 15% increase in ticket bookings on Member Only Deal routes for Turkish Airlines.

has extended the Air Member Only Deals program with Expedia Group to Europe after a successful trial period in the United States. The airline provides exclusive discounts to Expedia rewards members, leading to improved conversion rates and increased revenue. A similar initiative took place in the U.S. during the first half of 2023, resulting in a more than 15% increase in ticket bookings on Member Only Deal routes for Turkish Airlines. Iberia Airlines , Spain’s top airline and primary carrier between Europe and Latin America, has broadened its direct New Distribution Capability (NDC) connection with Expedia Group. Millions of travellers looking for and booking Iberia flights can easily access more choices to personalize their travel at various European points of sale in the United States and Mexico.

, Spain’s top airline and primary carrier between Europe and Latin America, has broadened its direct New Distribution Capability (NDC) connection with Expedia Group. Millions of travellers looking for and booking Iberia flights can easily access more choices to personalize their travel at various European points of sale in the United States and Mexico. Sonder and TravelStaytion will facilitate dedicated booking experiences through Expedia Live for upcoming fan-focused events. The opportunity to book these lodging experiences will be available starting mid-December 2023 on the dedicated Expedia Live x UEFA Champions League site.

Expedia Group is further developing its European car rental options by forming new partnerships.

Alma , a family-owned car rental company, has entered a partnership with Expedia Group to distribute its car inventory in eight European countries, including Greece, Malta, Romania, and Albania.

, a family-owned car rental company, has entered a partnership with Expedia Group to distribute its car inventory in eight European countries, including Greece, Malta, Romania, and Albania. Drivalia , a leading car rental company with a large fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, has expanded its partnership with Expedia Group to distribute its cars in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the UK. Green

, a leading car rental company with a large fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, has expanded its partnership with Expedia Group to distribute its cars in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the UK. Green Motion , an international car rental company that offers low-emission vehicles, has expanded its partnership with Expedia Group to promote environmentally efficient driving in Europe and worldwide.

, an international car rental company that offers low-emission vehicles, has expanded its partnership with Expedia Group to promote environmentally efficient driving in Europe and worldwide. Record Go, a leading Spanish car rental company with a wide range of vehicles, including cars, vans, and SUVs, has also expanded its partnership with Expedia Group from Spain and Portugal to include Italy and Greece.

To explore a potential partnership with Expedia Group, kindly visit the Expedia Group partner site provided here.