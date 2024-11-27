Planning a Road Trip: Important Things to Consider

Embarking on a road trip across the United Kingdom offers an opportunity to explore the nation’s diverse landscapes, historic sites, and cultural landmarks. Planning a road trip requires attention to detail and other key considerations to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

Choosing your route and destination

The UK boasts several iconic road trips that can make you feel as though you’re a long way from home. In a good way!

The North Coast 500 in Scotland is a 516-mile scenic route around the northern coastline. You will likely start and end your journey at Inverness, although you can begin anywhere. The NC500 offers breathtaking mountain and coastal views, as well as historic highlights, such as Culloden battlefield.

Further south, the Lake District is renowned for stunning lakes and mountains. There are many beautiful road trips between the tourist hot spots. Grasmere to Windermere via Ambleside is one of the shortest and most scenic. A little bit longer, the route from Windermere to Ullswater via Kirkstone Pass takes you over the highest mountain pass in the area and offers scenic vantage points.

The popular, if slightly underrated, North Wales coast combines seaside beauty with historic sites, such as Thomas Telford’s Menai Bridge and ancient castles.

Preparing your vehicle

Ensuring your vehicle is in optimal condition is vital for a smooth journey, so do some pre-trip car maintenance. Have a professional inspect your tyres, brakes, lights, and essential fluids to prevent unexpected breakdowns.

Verify your MOT certificate is valid and your car insurance is up to date. Renewing your car insurance policy before a road trip is a sensible step.

In more remote areas, immediate roadside assistance isn’t a given, so equip your car with a spare tyre, jack, jump leads and a basic toolkit. Pack a reflective safety warning triangle to warn other vehicles in case you break down.

Packing essentials and safety gear

Being prepared for various situations enhances your safety and comfort. Pack a first-aid kit, torch, paper map, GPS device, and fire extinguisher.

Given the UK’s ‘four seasons in one day’ weather, bring raincoats, warm clothing and blankets. Yes, even in summer, particularly if you’re driving through wilder, more remote areas.

Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged – and can be charged when needed – and inform a friend or family member of your itinerary.

Navigating roads and road rules

Familiarity with local driving regulations and conditions is important. Single-track country roads with passing places are common in rural areas like the Lake District. It’s etiquette on these roads for the driver nearest to the passing place to pull over there. Don’t tailgate on these roads. Cars often have to stop at short notice due to oncoming traffic coming around blind corners.

Managing costs on the road

Download a fuel pump finder app so you don’t grind to a halt on an empty tank or battery. Some of these apps will let you check pump prices. If you’re enjoying a leisurely drive, opt for routes bypassing toll roads to save money.

When you’ve parked to view attractions, memberships with organisations like the National Trust offer discounted entry to multiple historic sites, providing savings over single-site tickets.

Planning overnight stays and rest stops

Regular breaks and comfortable accommodations are essential. From camping sites to cosy B&Bs, choose lodgings that suit your preferences and budget. Book ahead if possible.

Back on the road, take regular breaks to maintain your alertness. Enjoy scenic viewpoints, which offer opportunities to stretch and recharge.