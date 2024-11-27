Four New Dams in Crete Aim to Serve the Island’s Irrigation Needs, But at a Cost

Four major dam projects in Crete, estimated at €550 million, are moving ahead under the supervision of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Agricultural Development. These projects aim to upgrade the island’s irrigation systems and support agriculture. The initiatives include construction and updates on the Tavronitis Dam, Bramianos Dam, Platy Dam, and the dual irrigation projects in Chochlakia and Agios Ioannis.

Current Status of Each of the Four New Dams in Crete

Tavronitis Dam: A €267 Million Deal

This project focuses on harnessing water resources from the Tavronitis River. It’s progressing through a public-private partnership (PPP), with the competitive dialogue phase underway. Established companies—including AKTOR Concessions-AVAX, GEK TERNA-H. Konstantinidis and Intrakat-Mytilineos-Mesogeios—are participating.

Total cost with VAT: €267.09 million.

Construction timeline: First 4 years of a 30-year PPP period.

Additional work includes environmental approvals and study preparations, with €410,000 allocated from the Public Investment Program.

“The approval of environmental terms is key before binding offers can proceed,” stated the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Bramianos Dam: Steady Progress

This project in Lassithi concentrates on supplementary infrastructure at the Bramianos reservoir. Key aspects include constructing flood prevention systems for Gra Lygia and the Myrtos Dam.

Total cost with VAT: €53.5 million.

Budget supported by the EU’s 2021-2027 NSRF.

Construction period: 36 months from contract signing.

The contractor, Intrakat (now AKTOR), was finalized in August, with approvals awaited from the Audit Court before the official contract signing.

Platy Dam: Pre-Tender Phase

This upcoming project aims to construct the Platy Dam, a water pipeline for the Messara Plain, and irrigation networks in the Rethymno region.

Funding secured: €160 million from the European Investment Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Estimated land coverage: 43,500 hectares irrigated.

Expected tender announcement: First half of 2025.

Additionally, studies for the Gerakari irrigation networks are advancing, involving two reservoirs and improved road infrastructure. Evaluation of technical bids is ongoing.

Chochlakia and Agios Ioannis Dams: In the Final Stage

The Ministry of Agricultural Development is overseeing dual irrigation projects in Lassithi. The public-private partnership, worth €69.31 million with VAT, has selected GEK TERNA as the provisional contractor.

Funding source: Greece 2.0 Recovery Plan financed by the EU–Next Generation.

Project components: A main reservoir at Chochlakia and enhanced systems for Itanos Municipality.

Quote: “Construction could begin as early as 2025 if no delays occur,” said officials.

These projects spotlight a much-needed step toward Crete’s agricultural sustainability while ensuring the efficient use of financial and natural resources. As construction begins, further updates will follow.

The Complex Impacts of Building New Dams in Crete

The construction of new dams in Crete stirs memories of past challenges faced during similar projects. Sfendyli, once a vibrant village in Crete, is now a ghost town submerged under the Aposelemis Dam reservoir. After the dam’s completion in 2012, residents were forced to leave, abandoning homes, livelihoods, and community bonds. Today, the remnants of Sfendyli emerge and vanish with shifting water levels, creating an eerie attraction for visitors.

Dams have long been used to control freshwater access, reaching their peak in global popularity during the 1960s and 1970s. However, in recent decades, the environmental costs of dams have been increasingly questioned. These projects influence ecosystems far beyond their immediate locations, introducing issues that cannot be ignored.

The global boom in dam construction during the 20th and 21st centuries came at a high price. It has disrupted ecosystems, displaced communities, and altered economies. Many experts now warn of their potential to destabilize Earth’s natural balance.

One prominent critic offered a sobering perspective: “Damming rivers is the greatest human intervention in the freshwater cycle. We owe it to future generations to reconsider.”

Proposals for new dams in Crete echo debates on managing resources responsibly. While dams enable water management, irrigation, and energy production, their downsides are clear. Communities, ecosystems, and historical sites often bear the brunt of development. Solutions for resource management must balance progress with preservation.



