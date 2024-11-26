Dark Paths in the Old Town of Chania: Traces of Loss and Destruction

The Chania Literary Association, in collaboration with the Region of Crete—Chania Regional Unit and the Chania Cultural Center, is hosting an event titled “Dark Paths in the Old Town of Chania,” which will focus on the city’s veiled stories. This gathering will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:00 PM, at the Chania Cultural Center.

Revealing the Hidden History

The evening will feature philologist Smaragdi Galimitaki, who will lead participants through visual and historical accounts of locations in the Old Town linked to events of destruction or loss. Using photographs and narratives, Galimitaki will uncover how these sites witnessed tragedies that forever altered the lives of the people connected to them.

Bridging Literature and History

Philologists Sitsa Kotsifaki and Ariadne Papidaki will present selected literary works and personal testimonies related to these events, adding to the experience. Their readings will provide a deeper, more personal lens on the impact of these dark moments in Chania’s past.

Key Highlights:

Sharing stories tied to loss and destruction, this event offers a reflective journey into Chania’s layered history. It invites attendees to see familiar landmarks from a different perspective, shedding light on moments often overshadowed by time.