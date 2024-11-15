Nationwide Maritime Union Strikes Again

Panhellenic Maritime Federation supports a nationwide strike on November 20, 2024.

Key issues: housing crisis, diminished worker purchasing power, and restoring labour law.

Seafarers struggle with irregular work periods, impacting financial stability.

The recent four-day strike led to some renewed labour agreements.

Ongoing issues include renewing agreements, crew size laws, labour law violations, and low unemployment benefits.

Public maritime education and services are inadequate, pushing seafarers to private options.

The federation stresses maritime safety, human life protection, and better working conditions.

The leadership of the Panhellenic Maritime Federation has decided to participate in the nationwide 24-hour general strike. The strike, announced by the General Confederation of Greek Workers, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2024. It will begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight the same day, affecting all categories of ships across Greece. The main demands are to address the housing crisis, restore collective labour law, and tackle workers’ decreasing purchasing power.



Greek seafarers face unique challenges due to the nature of their work. They are often among the first to feel economic strain, as they only work about five to six months a year—making it difficult to support their families throughout the year.



In addition, like other workers, seafarers grapple with significant industry-specific issues highlighted during a four-day strike from October 22 to 25, 2024, which resulted in the renewal of collective labour agreements for coastal ferries and passenger and cargo vessels on international routes.





Several critical institutional issues remain unresolved. These include renewing agreements for other ship categories, reducing crew sizes as mandated by law since November 1, 2013, increasing fines for violating maritime labour laws, such as work and rest periods, and raising meagre unemployment benefits while improving eligibility criteria.



Furthermore, the current state of public maritime education and services provided by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs falls short of seafarers’ increasing needs. This forces many to seek private sector options, adding financial strain.



The Panhellenic Maritime Federation consistently emphasizes the importance of maritime safety and protecting human life at sea. It seeks stronger crew compositions and new legislative measures aligning with modern needs to ensure safe working conditions. Addressing these issues hopes to enhance the purchasing power of Greek seafarers, contributing to a decent standard of living.