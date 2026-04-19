Europe has approximately six weeks of jet fuel reserves remaining.

Disrupted oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in Iran.

Potential flight cancellations, surging energy prices, and global inflationary pressure.

Asian airlines have already begun canceling flights to manage rising fuel costs.

The warning comes from the International Energy Agency, and it lands with the kind of calm tone that usually precedes unpleasant headlines.

According to its executive director, Fatih Birol, Europe currently holds around six weeks’ worth of aviation fuel.

Birol also outlined a widening energy crisis tied to disruptions in oil and gas flows—particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. If the blockage persists, the consequences will not remain abstract.

“There will be significant impacts on the global economy… the longer it takes (to resolve), the worse it will be for economic growth and inflation worldwide.”

In aviation terms, that translates into empty tanks, grounded aircraft, and routes disappearing from departure boards.

From Oil Shock to Boarding Gate

The first signs are already visible. Airlines in parts of Asia have begun cutting flights as fuel costs climb, a trend reported by Caixin Global.

Birol suggests a sequence rather than a sudden collapse:

Asia feels the shock first due to its heavy dependence on the Middle East.

Europe follows as supply chains tighten.

The United States absorbs the delayed ripple.

For Europe, the risk is not just fewer flights. It is also the slow tightening of a system that depends on constant movement—of fuel, of goods, of people.

Six Weeks of Fuel, and a Shrinking Margin

At the center of the crisis sits the Strait of Hormuz, where restricted flows have triggered what the agency describes as the largest oil supply shock in modern history.

Key pressure points include:

Global oil supply down by 10.1 million barrels per day.

Total exports through Hormuz are collapsing from 20 mb/d to ~3.8 mb/d.

Oil prices are surging toward $130–$150 per barrel.

Global inventories are falling sharply outside the Middle East.

The result is not just scarcity. It is an imbalance—between physical supply and market expectations, between demand and what can realistically be delivered.

“There will be significant impacts on the global economy… the longer it takes, the worse it will be.”

From Global Shock to Grounded Flights

Airlines in Asia have begun trimming routes as jet fuel costs climb, with early signals reported by Caixin Global. The pattern is expected to spread:

Asia absorbs the initial shock.

Europe follows as supply chains tighten.

Transatlantic markets feel the delayed pressure.

At the same time, demand is not holding steady—it is cracking.

Global oil demand projected to contract by 80 kb/d in 2026.

A sharper 2Q 2026 drop of 1.5 mb/d , the steepest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

, the steepest since the COVID-19 pandemic. Refinery runs have already been reduced due to feedstock shortages.

Jet fuel consumption is declining as flights are canceled.

Birol’s warning becomes operational at this point:

“We may soon hear that some flights from city A to city B are canceled due to a lack of jet fuel.”

And beyond aviation, the pressure continues to spread outward—into electricity markets, household energy bills, and industrial production.

Listen to the Full Breakdown

For a deeper look at how this crisis is unfolding—from tanker disruptions to refinery slowdowns—you can listen to the full analysis in this podcast episode.

It tracks the numbers behind the headlines and, more importantly, the variables that will decide what happens next: whether flows through Hormuz resume or this becomes a longer, quieter squeeze on global movement.