KTEL Summer Bus Schedules for Crete’s Northern Coast Announced

Summer 2026 KTEL Express Bus Timetable

The schedules are synchronized to cover peak hours, departing every three hours from both terminals.

Departure Point Destination Departure Times (Daily) Chania Central Station Heraklion 09:30, 12:30, 15:30, 18:30 Heraklion Central Station Chania 09:30, 12:30, 15:30, 18:30

The συνεργασία (cooperation) between KTEL Chanion Rethymnou and KTEL Herakliou Lasithiou brings back the express routes connecting the island’s two major cities—without the usual slow crawl. No stops. No detours. Just a straight line across roughly 140 km.

This service is a response to the heavy summer demand, offering a “smart transport” solution that mimics the speed of a private vehicle without the stress of navigating the VOAK highway.

The 140km journey between the two cities typically stretches out when local stops are included. However, these Express routes are strictly non-stop, running directly between the central hubs. By eliminating the intermediate stops, the travel time is reduced to approximately two hours. For tourists arriving at one airport and staying near the other—or locals commuting for business—this service removes the friction of cross-island transit.

Ticket prices were not announced, likely reflecting ongoing adjustments due to fuel costs.