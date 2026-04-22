Free Yoga Returns to Rethymno Garden This Sunday

The Rethymno Municipal Garden is reopening its gates for the third installment of the city’s popular community wellness program. Starting this Sunday, the garden—once a quiet retreat for a morning stroll—will transform into an open-air studio for residents and visitors alike. It is an invitation to pause the frantic pace of the digital age and reconnect with the simple rhythm of the breath.

Practical Information

Who can join: All ages and skill levels welcome.

All ages and skill levels welcome. What to bring: a yoga mat, a large towel, and water.

a yoga mat, a large towel, and water. Cost: Completely free, sponsored by the Municipality of Rethymno.

Completely free, sponsored by the Municipality of Rethymno. Coming Up: Watch for alternating schedules that feature Zumba classes at the same location.

A Community Success Story

What started as a pilot program by the Rethymno Sports Department six months ago has blossomed into a local fixture. Since the first mats were rolled out in October 2025, the response has been overwhelming. Alternating with energetic Zumba sessions, these “Sports for All” programs have proven that the people of Rethymno are hungry for movement that balances both the physical and the mental.

Instructor Nikos Papanikolaou will lead the upcoming session. His focus remains on making the practice accessible to everyone—from those who can touch their toes to those who haven’t tried since childhood.

The Practice of the Garden

The one-hour session is more than just a workout; it is designed as a mental and spiritual reset. Under the shade of the garden’s trees, participants engage in practices aimed at:

Body Strengthening: Building functional stability through traditional poses.

Building functional stability through traditional poses. Flexibility & Breath: Cultivating a fluid range of motion and improving respiratory health.

Cultivating a fluid range of motion and improving respiratory health. Inner Peace: Using the natural surroundings to enhance concentration, relaxation, and a sense of internal quiet.

For the “Rethemniot” community, these Sunday mornings have become a vital part of the local social fabric, fostering health and connection in one of the city’s most beautiful landmarks. If you’re in town, bring a mat, find a patch of grass, and join the circle.