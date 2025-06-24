Athens: Odeon of Herod Atticus Shuts Down for 3 Years

Ancient Theater Faces Major Restoration

The Odeon of Herod Atticus, set at the base of the Acropolis, will soon close for a three-year restoration. This ancient open-air theater, famous for hosting global stars like Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra, Coldplay, and Greece’s own Maria Callas, is a highlight for anyone visiting Athens.

Having just opened the 70th Athens Epidaurus Festival, the Odeon will not reopen until at least 2027. The closure begins at the end of this year’s summer season, as announced by officials. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, “This will depend on the problems that the studies will reveal. What is certain is that at least three years will be needed.” The timeline may be extended depending on the findings during the restoration process.

A Legacy Interrupted

For both locals and visitors, the Odeon of Herod Atticus stands at the heart of Athenian cultural life. Built almost two thousand years ago by Herodes Atticus in memory of his wife, the theatre can seat 5,000 and has a long history of performances. Its stone tiers and stage, restored in the 1950s with Pentelic marble, have served as the main venue for the annual Athens Festival for decades.

Quick Facts About the Odeon of Herod Atticus

Located at the foot of the Acropolis, Athens;

Built in 161 AD by Herodes Atticus for his wife;

Open-air theater with a capacity of 5,000 seats;

Restored in the 1950s, using local marble;

Hosted world-famous performers in music, theater, and dance;

The venue traditionally central to the Athens Epidaurus Festival.

Closure Impacts Tourists and Locals

Tourists will miss the chance to experience shows on this historic stage;

Athens Epidaurus Festival must relocate to less iconic venues;

The community loses a central gathering spot during the summer months;

Uncertainty over the reopening date brings planning challenges for future travellers and event organizers;

Possible reduction in visitor numbers to the Acropolis area.

As Katerina Evangelatos, the festival’s artistic director, put it, “When [people] think of the Athens cultural scene, everyone thinks of the festival and Herodion… It has become a synonym of the festival. It is the heart of the festival.” The closure means that the Athens Epidaurus Festival will need to find alternative locations for upcoming seasons, a change that will impact both event organizers and travellers planning to attend.