Norse Atlantic Airways Now Offers Direct Athens-New York Flights

Norse Atlantic Airways announced ticket sales for its latest route linking Athens, Greece, to New York JFK, a new service that will meet the increasing demand among American travellers eager to explore Greece’s captivating landscapes and cultural riches.

Tickets for flights between Athens and New York JFK are currently available for purchase, starting at €239 for a one-way trip, including taxes and fees. Operating on a schedule of up to five times per week, these flights will be in service throughout the bustling summer season, commencing on May 30th, 2024, and concluding on October 26th, 2024.

The route launch underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving travel needs of our passengers. We believe this route will not only cater to the demand for travel to Greece but will also create opportunities for cultural exchange and business collaborations between these two vibrant destinations. Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways

As the number of Americans expressing a strong interest in uncovering the allure of Greece continues to rise, the Athens to New York JFK route for the Summer of 2024 will satisfy this demand by serving as a gateway for travellers to immerse themselves in the rich history, idyllic islands, and philoxenia hospitality for which Greece is renowned.

Passengers can choose between two cabin options: Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can select from a straightforward array of fares—Light, Classic, and Flextra—tailored to their preferred travel style and essential amenities. The Light fare embodies Norse’s value proposition, while the Flextra fare encompasses maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, and heightened ticket flexibility.

Norse Atlantic operates exclusively with modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin provides passengers a serene and lavish travel experience, featuring personal state-of-the-art entertainment at every seat. The Norse Premium cabin sets the industry standard with a generous 43″ seat pitch and 12″ recline, ensuring passengers arrive at their destination feeling rejuvenated and eager to delve into their surroundings.

For further information and to book your next Athens-New York flight, visit www.flynorse.com