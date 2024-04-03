Nium’s Virtual Cards Aid Scott Dunn in Improving Hotel Cash Flow Management

Scott Dunn, a luxury tour operator, has partnered with Nium, the market leader in real-time cross-border payments, to issue virtual cards to its worldwide network of hotel providers.

For decades, payments have been perceived as a necessary cost of doing business, and the travel industry is no exception. Our partnership with Scott Dunn is a great example of how this is changing. Today, virtual card solutions are helping travel businesses unlock value from payments to create new revenue streams and differentiate from the competition. We look forward to continuing to help Scott Dunn accelerate growth and meet the needs of its customers with our innovative payment solutions. Spencer Hanlon, Global Head of Travel Payments at Nium

Nium’s virtual card solution enables travel intermediaries to conduct secure, cost-effective, and streamlined transactions in more than 20 local currencies to compensate airlines, hotels, and the global travel ecosystem.

Through enhanced reconciliation, card scheme protection, and expedited fund accessibility, Scott Dunn’s vast international network of hotel associates optimizes its working capital and augments its cash flow.

Since beginning a partnership with Nium a year ago, Scott Dunn has experienced notable progress. This includes the addition of previously inaccessible hotel destinations, increased conversion rates among its clientele, and strengthened partnerships with providers.

Accelerated by the post-pandemic travel boom, high-net worth individuals and families are seeking new experiences and more bespoke holidays than ever before. In a short period of time, Nium’s innovative virtual card payment solution has enabled us to expand our global footprint by offering more choice, flexibility, and control to our new and existing hotel partners around the world, in turn driving deeper connections, better prices, and improved experiences for our customers. Mark Woodall, Chief Financial Officer at Scott Dunn

The recent Nium and Secret Escapes partnership underscores the fintech’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing how hotels receive payments globally. Nium’s innovative virtual card solutions, coupled with its expansive real-time cross-border payments network for collections and disbursements to bank accounts, digital wallets, and cards across over 100 currencies and 190 markets, present a unique proposition for the travel industry. This powerful combination seamlessly integrates cutting-edge financial technology with the convenience of global transactions, reshaping the landscape of hotel payments worldwide.