Nicer Gets $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding

Trip Ventures and a group of prominent figures in the travel industry led the $2 million pre-seed fundraising round for Nicer, a travel planning and booking platform that uses AI to empower travel advisors. The money will use Nicer’s underlying technology to scale travel advisors.

By combining artificial intelligence with the incomparable personal touch and access to exclusive privileges of working with elite travel advisers, Nicer is democratizing access to these benefits and increasing capacity, profit margins, and the ability to provide customized travel experiences.

According to career travel expert and Nicer co-founder Ragan Stone, travel is a trillion-dollar industry rife with inefficiencies that cost money and effort. “Nicer solves this problem by harnessing the power of AI to craft highly customized experiences while preserving the personalization and insights of travel advisors. We are thrilled to have the support and confidence of our investors who share our vision of introducing more travelers to the benefits of working with travel advisors,” he said.

The world around us is changing due to artificial intelligence, and Nicer is revolutionizing how travel advisors combine high-tech and high-touch to create more ideal travel experiences. According to a recent survey of travel advisers, 60% have a favourable opinion of AI, and almost half wish to implement it in their company.

Using artificial intelligence and contemporary technology, Nicer enables travel consultants to enhance travellers’ trip experiences. Through integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA), Nicer facilitates the development of a more resilient and effective travel enterprise.

Nicer Advantages for Travel Advisors

Thanks to cutting-edge technology and customized support, Nicer advisors are able to create amazing travel experiences for a greater number of travellers than in the past. With Nicer’s innovative toolkit, which includes AI-powered individualized traveller profiles, interacting with Nicer travel advisors is as simple as booking an Airbnb.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with Internova Travel Group, the largest worldwide network of travel consultants in the world, travel advisors gain access to all the amenities and benefits from the finest hotel brands in the world. The company’s extensive industry connections are put to use for more than just amenities: access to insider knowledge from the most influential figures in travel.

Increased income: achieving financial success is a journey in itself, and Nicer's technology gives travel advisors the resources they need to make more money faster.

Better time management: Nicer technology helps travel advisors find time to concentrate on the things that are truly important, whether that means getting more sales closed or finding a carpool spot. Advisers work more quickly and intelligently while maintaining a personal touch by utilizing strong AI technologies.

Connect and progress: Nicer uses technology to support travel advisors in providing the most amazing travel experiences possible all over the world.

